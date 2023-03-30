The Connecticut Technology Council Announces Return of Women of Innovation® Awards Celebration October 25 in New Haven

The 18th Annual WOI Awards recognizes Women in STEM Disciplines Achieving Milestones in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics in Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT, U.S., March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Connecticut Technology Council is excited to announce the return of Connecticut’s premier awards and networking event recognizing women innovators, role models, and leaders in STEM. The Women of Innovation event will be held in person on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven. The event will include networking with technology leaders and companies around the state as well as presentations to award winners and finalists.
The WOI awards program has honored over 800 individuals since 2006, celebrating Connecticut women and girls and creating a vibrant community of talent with a passion for mentoring to share their expertise with those in pursuit of career development and growth.
Matthew Cohen, VP of Research & Development, Medtronic (sponsor of the WOI awards) says, “We are committed to creating a culture we all want to work in, an inclusive environment where people can be themselves, where they feel they belong, where they can bring their passions to work every day, where their voices are heard, and their contributions are valued. The Women of Innovation award is an excellent opportunity to recognize Connecticut technical leaders and their contributions to their fields. It exemplifies and celebrates how when we leverage diversity, we truly drive innovation.”
Finalists are nominated by peers, coworkers, and mentors for their professional experience, history of innovation, and ability to think creatively, solve problems, and demonstrate leadership in several categories. Along with these prestigious awards, scholarships will be awarded to the high school student winner and finalists of the Youth category.
“Continuing our support for innovative women in STEM internally and within our surrounding communities, we are honored to once again support the CT Tech Council’s Women of Innovation Awards. Now more than ever it is important to recognize and champion the breakthroughs in the STEM field, particularly those led by women, as they revolutionize tomorrow’s medicines and technologies." - Sponsor, Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP
For more information on how to show your company’s support of WOI and Women in STEM, contact Sheryl O'Connor, at soconnor@wealthconductor.com or Carol Thorney, at carol.thorney@avanade.com about sponsorships and donations to the scholarship fund.
About The Connecticut Technology Council:
CTC is a statewide, member-based trade association focused on uniting and growing Connecticut’s technology community by connecting leaders, driving public policy, and providing needed resources to growing tech companies. CTC works with its members and the community to advance Connecticut’s reputation as a tech-centered state.
