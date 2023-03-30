Bowman Andros Products Continues to Invest in Virginia Operation

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Bowman Andros Products, a global leader in fruit processing, frozen desserts, dairy, and confectionery products, will expand its Mt. Jackson operation in Shenandoah County. The company will build an additional production facility at 10119 Old Valley Pike adjacent to its existing plant and Bowman Andros will also expand with a new research and development center, enabling the company to continue diversifying its capabilities and product offerings.

“Bowman has provided high-quality jobs for the citizens of Shenandoah County for more than 80 years and we applaud its continued commitment to the Commonwealth with this expansion,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The company’s long-term growth reinforces the strength of Virginia’s world-class workforce, reliable infrastructure, and sought-after quality of life, and we thank Bowman Andros for contributing to the Commonwealth’s success in food and beverage processing.”



“By expanding its production and research and development, Bowman Andros will be able to diversify its product capabilities for a 21st-century economy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We are proud to have this innovative industry leader on the Commonwealth’s corporate roster and look forward to the continuation of a fruitful partnership.”



“Bowman Andros has always been committed to its employees and to the Valley. Andros shares the same values worldwide. When this major investment project was initiated, the company had several location options. However, we wanted to be loyal to our great people and to the community by expanding here in Mount Jackson,” said Sylvain Dronet, CEO, Bowman Andros. “We know this project will be successful with their qualities, work ethic, and core values. We also feel welcomed and greatly supported by the state of Virginia and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. This is a key first milestone for a factory that will be a U.S. gold standard in our industry. We expect a lot of growth that should generate additional investments in manufacturing and activity in our beautiful Valley.”



“Bowman Andros Products has been a staple in Mount Jackson and Shenandoah County for over 80 years,” said Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors member Steve Baker, 2nd District. “Throughout its history the company has grown to become one of our largest employers, and we are excited to see them continue to expand and invest in our community with this new venture that will expand its product offering.”

“Thanks to Bowman Andros for working in partnership with the Commonwealth and Shenandoah County, we have a significant business expansion here in the Shenandoah Valley,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “I am excited about the opportunities that come with this expansion announcement. This economic growth is yet another example of the Valley being a great place to live, work, and do business.”

“Bowman Andros Products, like its predecessor Bowman Apple Products, has been a mainstay and economic driver here locally in the Shenandoah Valley for generations, and continues to be an innovator and leader in its industry,” said Delegate Todd Gilbert. “I am pleased that Bowman Andros Products will be expanding through this substantial investment in operations here in Shenandoah County.”



Bowman Andros Products is the combination of two family-owned industry leaders, unified in providing unique, high-quality, fruit-based foods. Andros Foods North America, a subsidiary of France-based Andros Food Products, is a leader in fruit processing, frozen desserts, dairy, and confectionery. In 2011, Andros Foods North America acquired Bowman Apple Products, which has thrived in Shenandoah County since 1939. Bowman Andros Products is harvesting a cumulative 150+ years of fruit processing experience, along with production and packaging innovation, to bring its heritage of high-quality products to its global partnerships. Buddy Fruits® is made domestically in Virginia, and the company’s imported brands are Bonne Maman® and Andros® Chef.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Shenandoah County to secure the project for Virginia. Former Governor Ralph Northam approved a performance-based grant of $400,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, an incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies.