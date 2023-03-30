F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical partners with Wounded Warrior Project® for #SpringIntoGiving

F.H. Furr has been in business for over forty years with the goal of providing a fair and honest home service from one family to another. The company has always prioritized philanthropy and giving back to the community. “We have several veterans in our company, so we are really excited to establish a partnership with such a great organization that helps those who have sacrificed for our freedom, and we hope it will also help our customers out with lower pricing as temperatures warm up,” said Darius Lyvers, CEO of F.H. Furr.
The #SpringIntoGiving campaign will run from April 1 through April 30, 2023, and offer a residential HVAC cooling inspection and tune-up for $29, with all proceeds going back to WWP. F.H. Furr has set out with the goal of raising $9,000 in the #SpringIntoGiving campaign.
###
Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. WWP began in 2003 as a small, grassroots effort providing simple care and comfort items to the hospital bedsides of the first wounded service members returning home from the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. As their post-service needs evolved, so have our programs and services. Today, through our direct programs in mental health, career counseling, and long-term rehabilitative care, along with our advocacy efforts, we improve the lives of millions of warriors and their families. For more information, visit https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/.
F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical provides residential products and services in the plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical business. The dedicated team of service professionals takes pride in building strong relationships with the customers in their community while providing leading standards of service. They have committed themselves to the highest degree of professional development and training in the industry, to work diligently in exceeding every expectation of the client in need. Based out of Manassas, Va., the company has expanded throughout Northern Va., Rockville, Md., Fredericksburg, and Richmond, Va. For more information, please visit, https://www.fhfurr.com/ or call 877-225-5387.
