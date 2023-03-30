cloudIT Reinforces Culture of Cybersecurity with SOC 2® Type 2 Attestation of Compliance
The Attestation of Compliance elevates the Phoenix-based company's capabilities for building compliance programs and protecting client data.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- cloudIT, a leading nationwide Managed Service Provider (MSP), is thrilled to announce the successful completion of their SOC 2® Type 2 Attestation of Compliance under the ControlCase Compliance Extend program. This important milestone signifies that cloudIT has fulfilled stringent requirements for safeguarding and securing sensitive data, achieving one of the most rigorous security accreditations available.
ControlCase Compliance Extend is a partnership program that increases cybersecurity maturity for MSPs and their clients through compliance with frameworks, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIST, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and more. The program includes the education, technology, and assessment required for MSPs to attain compliance and assist their clients in achieving their cybersecurity compliance goals.
“ControlCase is proud to partner with cloudIT, an outstanding MSP to work with, in delivering cybersecurity compliance assessments,” said Mike Jenner, CEO of ControlCase. “The coudIT team is dedicated to lowering their clients' risk and has actively worked to ensure that their people, processes, and technology are cybersecurity focused. The Compliance Extend program empowers leading MSPs, such as cloudIT, in effectively extending their services to assist their clients with their growing cybersecurity compliance requirements.”
“We are excited to be part of the ControlCase Compliance Extend program,” said Vince Kent, CEO of cloudIT.
“Our SOC 2® Type 2 Attestation of Compliance demonstrates that we have fulfilled stringent requirements for protecting and securing sensitive data. This achievement also brings immense advantages to cloudIT clients who now benefit from compliance inheritance towards their own assessments.”
System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2®) Trust Services Criteria provides reporting on the effectiveness of controls pertaining to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy at a service organization. SOC 2® reports are specifically intended to meet the needs of a broad range of users requiring detailed information and assurance about the confidentiality and privacy of the data processed within an organization’s systems.
About cloudIT
cloudIT is the first technology service provider of its kind, combining world-class solutions from six different service categories: Managed IT services, tailored cloud infrastructure solutions, voice and unified communications, managed cyber security, creative design as a service, as well as value added reselling and integration of technology equipment.
To learn more, please visit https://cloudit.co or email info@cloudit.co.
About ControlCase
ControlCase is a global provider of certification, cybersecurity, and continuous compliance services. ControlCase is committed to empowering organizations to develop and deploy strategic information security and compliance programs that are simplified, cost-effective, and comprehensive in both on-premises and cloud environments. ControlCase offers certifications and a broad spectrum of cyber security services that meet the needs of companies required to certify to PCI DSS, HITRUST, SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, PCI PIN, PCI P2PE, PCI TSP, PA DSS, CSA STAR, HIPAA, GDPR, SWIFT, and FedRAMP.
For more information on ControlCase Compliance Extend and the related offerings, visit www.controlcase.com or contact Kimberly Simon at ksimon@controlcase.com
