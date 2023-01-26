cloudIT Continues Midwestern Expansion with the Acquisition of MDC Business Technology
Phoenix-based Managed Service Provider joins forces with Highly Regarded Missouri Organization to Strengthen Resources and Expand FootprintPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- cloudIT, a leading managed service provider with clients in 40 states, is pleased to announce its acquisition of MDC Technologies in Monett, Missouri.
This announcement comes during a period of continued growth for cloudIT, who last year acquired AllPro Technologies in Cincinnati Ohio as part of an effort to develop new markets and strengthen its national presence.
cloudIT CEO Vince Kent, who spent summers growing up in the Ozark region, looks forward to collaborating with new team members to bring cloudIT’s client-centric approach and expansive suite of services to clients in the area.
“This is an exciting time in our company’s growth, and we are thrilled to welcome MDC to the cloudIT family”, said Kent.
“MDC has been a leading service provider for over 20 years and brings significant industry experience to the table. We are proud to join forces with an organization that shares the same mission to deliver the best-in-class solutions in a manner that is scalable, reliable, and cost-effective.
“With this acquisition cloudIT is uniquely positioned to meet the growing needs of our clients in a market that is poised for growth”
Including MDC Technologies staff, cloudIT now has roughly 100 employees in offices in four states, offering a unique variety of customized enterprise IT solutions and 24/7 security monitoring tailored for the SMB market. To learn more please visit https://www.cloudIT.co.
About cloudIT
cloudIT is the first technology service provider of its kind, combining world-class solutions from six different service categories: Managed IT services, tailored cloud infrastructure solutions, voice and unified communications, managed cyber security, creative design as a service, as well as value added reselling and integration of technology equipment.
