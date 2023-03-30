VAN CLEEF & ARPELS MAKES WAVES WITH AN IMMERSIVE INSTALLATION AT SOUTH COAST PLAZA IN PARTNERSHIP WITH GRAZIA GAZETTE

The latest edition of the world’s only sustainable luxury newspaper is dedicated to Spring Fashion, and California’s coastal shopping destination, Orange County
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GRAZIA USA, the cultural fashion authority that celebrates the elevated style of people everywhere, today announced a special issue dedicated to Spring Fashion. On the cover, luxury French jeweler, Van Cleef & Arpels, ushers in the new season with a first-look at the brand’s immersive installation “Poetry of Time” inside the Jewel Court at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California.
“This special issue is all about welcoming in the new season” said Joseph Errico, Grazia USA Editor and Chief Creative Officer. “Spring is a time for new beginnings, and what better way to invite in the season than with the iconic Van Cleef & Arpels, a brand that signifies joy and hope.”
GRAZIA GAZETTE: SPRING FASHION takes readers on a visual vacation to Southern California’s Orange County, the third-most-populous county in the state, and the sixth-most-populous in the United States. The special edition showcases the latest trends from this season’s hottest runways, including features “FLOWER POWER” and “APRIL SHOWERS,” inspired looks from top fashion houses including; Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Christian Dior, Hermes, and Louis Vuitton, among others.
Grazia USA editors also delve into the rich culture of Orange County, with a special report titled “GATHER AT THE GARDEN” — an insider’s look at the beautiful green spaces, including historic landmarks and public gardens, that connect neighborhood residents with nature, and one another. Plus, “ENDLESS SUMMER” — a deep dive into the history of Huntington Beach, and how the coastal city has cemented its status as the surf capital of the West Coast.
In alignment with GRAZIA USA’s commitment to sustainability, GRAZIA GAZETTE is 100% carbon-neutral, with greener offset printing, no volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and no solvent in its press wash. It is also fully biodegradable.
“GRAZIA GAZETTE is a unique product that is truly unmatched in the industry.” said Maria Eliason, Executive Vice President of GRAZIA USA. “Since inception, the brand has attracted a portfolio of luxury and sophisticated advertisers that are looking to directly reach the most affluent and influential consumers in the country, and specific regional markets. In 2023, we will be expanding to new markets and producing themed issues tied to major cultural events to meet our partners’ ever-changing, and bespoke needs. Our exclusive and affluent community of consumers puts GRAZIA USA in a league of its own.”
Following the Spring Fashion issue, GRAZIA GAZETTE is set to publish an extensive lineup of issues throughout 2023 in key markets including; The Hamptons, Miami, New York and Aspen, as well as new geographical regions including Palm Springs for Coachella, New York City for The US Open and Las Vegas Formula 1. Grazia USA will also launch a slate of live activations throughout the calendar year.
