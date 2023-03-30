New York Festivals Advertising Awards Announces 2023 Grand Jury

New York Festivals Advertising Awards Grand Jury is populated with industry creatives and thought leaders with a reputation for exceptional achievement within the industry and known globally for their ground-breaking award-winning work.
With more than 280+ advertising innovators on board to date, NYF’s Grand Jury panel represents a diverse range of creative talent who will lend their industry experience and perspective to the jury panel.
This year’s jury panel includes Chief Creative Officers, CEO’s, Executive Creative Directors, Art Directors, Copywriters, Strategists, Designers, and Communications pros from 47 countries around the globe who will thoughtfully review entries and play a pivotal role in selecting the World’s Best Advertising®.
“We’re thrilled that these world-class industry creatives and leaders are lending their expertise and perspective to the 2023 Grand Jury,” said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals Advertising Competitions. “Their dedication to creative excellence coupled with their distinctive viewpoints ensure that all entries will be thoughtfully and respectfully reviewed.”
The official deadline to enter the 2023 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is April 28, 2023. For more information on categories, rules and regulations, visit HERE. To enter your work into the 2023 Advertising Awards, visit https://home.nyfadvertising.com/.
The New York Festivals Advertising Awards competition receives entries from more than 60 countries worldwide and is judged by an international jury of more than 400+ members of NYF’s Executive Jury and Grand Jury. NYF’s jury panels collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work.
Stay tuned for more New York Festivals Advertising Awards jury announcements.
About New York Festivals: New York Festivals® Celebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957
Advertising Awards
AME Awards ®
Bowery Awards
NYF Health Awards ®
Radio Awards
TV & Film Awards
Entries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com.
