Morehouse Launches a Budget Load Cell Product Line

As prices continue to rise, we pride ourselves on finding cost-effective solutions for our customers!
We strive to find solutions for our customers that will allow them to make great measurements at great prices.”
— Henry Zumbrun, President of Morehouse
YORK, PENNSYLVANNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Morehouse Instrument Company, Inc. is excited to announce a new line of loads cells that will allow more customers to achieve accuracies better than 0.02 % of full scale with a more cost-effective load cell.
The Budget Load Cells are ideal for testing applications where cost savings and accurate force generation are important. These are high-quality load cells that feature capacities from 500-112,000 lbf and have exceptional cost savings over other brands. The load cells feature stainless steel construction, which provides superior corrosion resistance for your most demanding environments. They are made to be calibrated to ASTM E74 and ISO 376 standards allowing for calibrations to ASTM E4 and ISO 7500 as well as general-purpose applications, so rest assured that you'll have peace of mind knowing your load cells will work well for either a lab application or field application.
Calibration laboratories that want to do more with less budget can do so with the following features:
• ASTM E74 performance: Lower Limit Factor (LLF) better than 0.02 %, Class A better than 8 % of capacity when used only in a single direction
• ISO 376 Class 1 or better
• Compression and/or Tension modes
• Capacities from 500 – 112,000 lbf, or equivalent kgf/Newton
• Direct reading calibration accuracy is typically around 0.1 % of capacity
Available accessories such as Morehouse Adapters, custom-cut protective cases, and various indicators.
