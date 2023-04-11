Bobbi is a highly accomplished and recognized Data Management Leader with deep roots in the CNS community, this job was a natural fit for her.”
— Alison Taber - COO.
ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognitive Research Corporation (“CRC”) announces that Bobbi Marrs has joined as Executive Director, Clinical Services. Ms. Marrs has over 15 years of experience in data and project management, most of which has been in the CRO space and she has a strong passion for the CNS sector. Ms. Marrs is a subject matter expert in the support of projects, executing talent management and planning efforts, ensuring employee development, and making continuous improvement of internal systems. Ms. Marrs holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Kansas.
“We are immensely pleased and excited to have Bobbi join the CRC family. She is a highly accomplished and recognized Data Management Leader. With deep roots in CNS, holding a bachelor’s degree in Psychology, along with her tenure in Data Management, this job was a natural fit for her. Welcome Bobbi, we look forward to your strengthening and guiding this tremendous team.” says Alison Taber, COO.
Cognitive Research Corporation’s mission is to support innovative companies developing new medicines and therapies to improve mental health and neurological disorders. As a leading neuroscience clinical research organization (CRO) and cognitive assessment technology company, CRC works with sponsors, specialized clinical trial sites, and CNS experts to bring new drugs through rigorous testing to support FDA submissions and eventual market introduction.
Amy Harris
Cognitive Research Corporation
+1 727-897-9000 email us here
You just read:
Cognitive Research Corporation announces Bobbi Marrs as Executive Director, Clinical Services
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Amy Harris
Cognitive Research Corporation
+1 727-897-9000
email us here