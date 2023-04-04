Siobhan Desmond joins the Cognitive Research Corporation team as Vice President, People and Culture

Siobhan Desmond VP, People and Culture - Cognitive Research Corporation
CRC hires VP of People and Culture.
Our extremely high employee retention rate is unparalleled in the industry, and we strive to hold on to that for the benefit of our clients as we continue to meet the growing demands of the CNS space.”
— C.G. (Chip) Gillooly - CEO
ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognitive Research Corporation (“CRC”) announces Siobhan Desmond has been named Vice President, People & Culture. Ms. Desmond has worked in the human resources and employee relations field for over 20 years and has a wealth of experience within the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries. She sits on the Board of Directors for Wellstrong, a nonprofit organization focused on physical and mental wellness. Ms. Desmond is professionally certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), holds a Master’s of Science in Human Resources and Services from Suffolk University, and a Bachelors of Arts in English from St. Anselm College.
“Siobhan is a key hire for CRC and one not taken lightly. Our culture is everything and is what makes working with us unique versus other CROs. We have made employees a priority and will continue to nurture them as we grow. Our extremely high employee retention rate is unparalleled in the industry, and we strive to hold on to that for the benefit of our clients as we continue to meet the growing demands of the CNS space.” said C.G. (Chip) Gillooly, CEO.
Cognitive Research Corporation’s mission is to support innovative companies developing new medicines and therapies to improve mental health and neurological disorders. As a leading neuroscience clinical research organization (CRO) and cognitive assessment technology company, CRC works with sponsors, specialized clinical trial sites, and CNS experts to bring new drugs through rigorous testing to support FDA submissions and eventual market introduction. For more information, visit www.cogres.com.
