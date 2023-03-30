Everything To Know About Tesla Window Tinting in Orlando, Florida
In this guide, we’ll explain the window tinting process and discuss the most important topics for Tesla owners who are considering getting their windows tinted.
Electric vehicles like the Tesla Model 3 & Model Y are known for their sleek design and advanced driver assistance features, and one of the best ways to enhance the appearance of any car is by getting its windows tinted. In this guide, we'll explain the window tinting process, and discuss the most important topics for Tesla owners who are considering getting their windows tinted.
Window tinting is the process of applying a thin, adhesive film to the inside of a vehicle’s windows. Window films by 3M Corporation are designed to reduce the amount of light and heat that passes through, which can provide a significant number of benefits for Tesla owners in Florida. Here are several compelling reasons for those who are considering window tinting for their Tesla:
• Increased privacy & comfort: Window tinting can help keep a Tesla’s interior cooler and more comfortable, especially during the hot summer months in Florida. It can also add an extra layer of privacy and security by making it more difficult to see inside the vehicle.
• Protection from UV rays: Modern 3M window films block ~99% of the sun’s harmful UV rays, which can help guard against skin damage and help reduce fading and cracking of the Tesla’s interior materials when exposed to the sun over long periods of time.
• Enhanced appearance: Tinted windows can give any vehicle a sleek, modern look that sets it apart from other vehicles on the road. 3M window films are available in a variety of different shades to match the preferences of any Tesla owner.
What To Know Before Tinting Tesla Windows
Teslas can be tricky to for inexperienced tint installers due to their expansive curved windows and sunroofs. Our experts offer up a few key points for Teslas owners to consider before getting their windows tinted.
Avoid Metalized Window Films
Metallized tint, unlike dyed tint, reflects heat away instead of absorbing it. This type of tint is called metallized because that’s how it’s made – tiny metallic particles are embedded in the film.
Metalized window films have a well-documented side effect – they tend to interfere with wireless radio transmission and can potentially block cellular and GPS signals from passing through to the inside of the vehicle. There is also a small potential that the vehicle’s internal wireless communications may be negatively impacted by a metalized window film.
Unlike metalized window films from other manufacturers, 3M window films won’t interfere with GPS or cell phone signal transmission.
Plan To Use Ceramic or Crystalline Window Films
All 3M window films excel at blocking visible and ultraviolet light, but the higher end films like 3M Ceramic IR and 3M Crystalline are renowned for their heat rejection properties. The interior of a Tesla can get extremely hot during Florida’s summers, as can the film applied to its windows.
After window film is applied, there can be potential for contrasting temperatures within the glass. Since window films tend to absorb heat, the side of the glass with it installed can heat up at a faster rate than the other, potentially stressing the film and/or the glass. Sunroofs in particular can get very hot, since the angle of the glass is almost perpendicular to the sun during midday.
3M Ceramic IR blocks up to 90% of infrared heat, while 3M Crystalline blocks up to 97% of infrared heat. Using ceramic window films with a higher heat rejection performance can reduce the likelihood of thermal stress, thus protecting the glass and ensuring the longevity of the applied film.
Choose Computer Cut Films & Professional Tint Installation
When tinting the windows of a Tesla, it’s generally advised to avoid DIY installation and go with a reputable shop.
While it’s possible to install window tint at home, it’s usually not a good idea. The window tinting process, especially for Teslas, can be difficult to do properly if the installer is inexperienced.
All Teslas, including the Model 3 and Model Y, require extra care and attention compared to other vehicles due to their expansive sunroofs and large rear glass. Hiring a skilled Florida window tinting company will help ensure that the job gets done right and the work is backed by a comprehensive warranty.
Also, some smaller tint shops may cut the film by hand instead of using computerized cutting software. Seams in the tint are another possibility as DIY film rolls may not be wide enough to accommodate the large panes of glass found on Tesla vehicles.
Established Florida window tint shops have a larger inventory and use computerized laser film cutters that replicate the exact window dimensions for the majority of vehicles on the road today. Experienced installers using the right tools can install precisely cut window film for any modern vehicle, without variations and imperfections caused by cutting the film by hand. Computerized laser film cutters also protect the vehicle by eliminating the need to use razor blades inside of the vehicle.
Final Notes
One last thing to consider is that window tinting laws can vary greatly by state – an expert guide for Florida’s window tinting laws can be found here. Tesla owners are advised to research the laws in their area before getting window tint installed to ensure that they are in line with all applicable laws and regulations.
At the end of the day, window tinting can be a great way to enhance the appearance and comfort of any Tesla, but it’s important for owners to do their research and choose a reputable installer who can provide high-quality materials, professional installation, and a comprehensive warranty.
