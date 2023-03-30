KABASIA Curates A Ethically Sourced Collection For The Dreamers

KABASIA Model with KABASIA lettering

NY Designer Morgan Ogryzek, KABASIA's more than a fashion label; it is a wearable art installation that invites you to dream, feel, and be one with its curation

KABASIA taps into Anti-Trend and makes us rethink fast fashion. We have the opportunity to view this collection as an art installation and well, view ourselves as a masterpiece.” — Morgan Ogryzek

NEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Designer and innovator Morgan Ogryzek unveils the debut collection from her clothing brand KABASIA , titled, “Installment I: A Dream Recounted”, a ethically sourced unisex curation of statement pieces that bring our dreams to reality. Utilizing a mixture of hand-selected materials, KABASIA combines the elements of dreaming, installation art and clothing into one cohesive message. Ogryzek’s sustainable approach to fashion puts KABASIA in a lane of its own.Influencer marketing is synonymous with “Fast-fashion”, a term to describe on-trend, mass-produced clothing. 54% of people believe that social media influencers [are] responsible for the rise in mass-produced clothing, and 73% are people aged 18-24. The search for sustainable, quality threads is daunting, as both the price and availability of fast-fashion makes it so accessible. Morgan Ogryzek opposes this business model with KABASIA, a eco-friendly brand that is both ethically made and story-driven. “My creative process of using garments as artifacts to explore deeper stories is one I am proud of, but often feels at odds with the status quo” says Ogryzek. As a Harvard graduate, Ogryzek studied the reception of Jean Michel Basquiat’s artwork before and after his passing. Basquiat’s relentless attitude, despite the pressure of conforming to artistic norms, is what inspired Ogryzek to ensure authenticity, sustainability and originality became the premises for KABASIA, not a popular trend or past ideology of what fashion should be.“Installment I: A Dream Recounted” is a curated collection that tells a story with each piece. “Grounded in my long-time fascination of dreaming, I began to conceptualize a first collection,” says Ogryzek. A prime example that exemplifies this is the “Window Treatment” Maxi Skirt that taps into 90’s minimalism but still exudes the Anti-Trend movement. A long, olive silhouette, adorned by ripples that cascade to the floor, make up the dreamy look that resembles an elegant set of drapes. The silky and ethically sourced satin blend materializes a sweet dream with every touch. This is just one of 13 statement pieces that, together, form the debut collection from KABASIA.With muses such as FKA, UMI and Kali Uchis, Morgan Ogryzek looks to storytellers outside her medium as inspiration. Like Ogryzek, each of these artists have thrived from carving their own paths. By combining the sensory and visual elements of a dream. KABASIA solidifies itself as the new label to watch.###Morgan Ogryzek is the founder and Creative Director of KABASIA, an independent fashion label based in Brooklyn that engages clothing as installation art with dreamy statement pieces. At KABASIA, clothing is the medium to tell stories and sculpt memories, curating collections like exhibitions themselves. In an industry fatigued by constantly-changing fads, KABASIA offers a refreshing pause by infusing stories, fantasy, and meaning into each collection.

KABASIA BY MORGAN OGRYZEK