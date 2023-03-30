Creatio Announces New Online Course — No-code Playbook: Creator

The online course is designed to empower no-code creators to build enterprise-grade apps with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom
BOSTON, MA, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announces the launch of its new online course — No-code Playbook: Creator. Available free and based on the No-code Playbook methodology, the course will allow both IT and non-technical employees to learn how to build enterprise apps easier and faster with no-code. Upon successful completion of the course and the assessment, Creatio will award a No-code: Creator Certificate to the participants.
No-code Playbook: Creator Course includes expert-taught video lessons, knowledge-checking quiz modules, and practical application development tasks. It features an in-depth dive into the vendor-agnostic, 200-page No-code Playbook. The course not only compounds years of Creatio’s customer experience and best practices, which have consistently driven business success, but also the latest trends in application development and workflow automation. As a result, the audience will receive a comprehensive education that extends beyond the No-Code Playbook content. In the near future, Creatio will be launching the No-Code Playbook: Leader Course, which will provide the audience with an opportunity to expand their knowledge and skills further.
The No-code Playbook is a guide that helps organizations embrace efficient, lean, and iterative development by empowering non-technical professionals to deploy business applications without deep technical and coding skills. Written by Creatio's CEO, Katherine Kostereva, and a prominent software product executive, Burley Kawasaki, the No-code Playbook takes a deep dive into building the no-code development process by business-led and fusion teams. The Playbook provides tools for assessing application complexity and applying the right deployment strategy. It also includes a no-code governance model, a description of no-code project roles, the Center of Excellence model, and many more. It is available in e-version, hardcover and audio format on Amazon.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
