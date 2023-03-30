Spain and Poland Tractors Market to Create Massive Investment Opportunities – Arizton

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

The Spain to Witness Sale of 14.4 Thousand Units of Tractors by 2028.

Shortage of Agricultural Laborers Procuring High Demand for Tractors in Poland ” — James, Lead Consultant

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New product development initiatives for tractors of various engine power ratings and models will intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period. Several vendors in the market have a dedicated distribution network for different regions.

The government identifies regions according to their current production of export foods and their potential to increase production with the help of new institutional reforms. The emphasis on export-centric production and revenue incentives by exporting large, high-quality products will boost the sales of new tractors and agricultural equipment.

AUTONOMOUS TRACTORS CREATING HUGE MARKET DEMAND IN SPAIN

The Spain tractor market is to reach 14.4 thousand units by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.13% during the forecast period.

There is a rapid increase in innovation and extensive use of robotics and AI in Spain. The current method of farming is likely to be revolutionized entirely using autonomous tractors and agricultural robots, which will perform time-consuming tasks in a much more efficient and effective way within the next ten years. Self-driving or autonomous tractors can help farmers reduce their working hours. There is also a huge potential for data monitoring. The price of an autonomous tractor is estimated to be 40%−50% higher than the price of a conventional tractor. Thus, affordability will be a major challenge for farmers. However, autonomous tractors will provide better returns to Spain farmers.

Spain has over 46.8 million food consumers and is the fourth-largest food market in Western Europe. It has more than 50% of its area under agricultural land, covering more than 2 million hectares despite its high population density. The country witnessed a massive increase in farm mechanization, both terms of agricultural and industrial productivity, driven by a technological revival in the last decade. The Spain tractor market plays a key role in farming as it eases the work and increases productivity. Globally, the demand for organic products is rising because of the associated health benefits such as fewer or no chemicals and fertilizers, non-GMO yield, and ethical farming. Spain is the leader in organic farming in the EU.

KEY VENDORS

John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO, Kubota, SDF, JCB, Iseki Farm Implement Trading Co., and Arbos Group

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Horsepower: Less than 50 HP, 50–100 HP, 101–150 HP, 151–200 HP, 201–300 HP, and Above 300 HP

Drive Type: 2-Wheel-Drive and 4-Wheel-Drive

Regions: Spain (Northern, Eastern, Central, and Southern)

SHORTAGE OF AGRICULTURAL LABORERS PROCURING HIGH DEMAND FOR TRACTORS IN POLAND

The Poland tractor market is expected to reach 18 thousand units by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 4.12% during 2022-2028. Poland has over 37.8 million food consumers and is the fifth-largest tractor market in Europe. The country witnessed a massive increase in agricultural and industrial productivity and farm mechanization. In 2020, Poland exported USD 820 million worth of tractors. The major export markets of Polish farm tractors include Germany, Russia, the UK, Ukraine, and Turkey.

For several reasons, a shortage of laborers is witnessed in Poland’s agricultural sector. The main reasons are the lack of incentives, migration to other countries for employment, and extreme working conditions. Poland’s rural youth is no longer interested in agriculture and is migrating to cities to explore new opportunities. The aging workforce also contributes significantly to the shortage of laborers.

Moreover, Income and growth opportunities in the non-agricultural sector, low wages in the agricultural industry, and extreme work conditions reduce the percentage of the total workforce engaged in agriculture. The drastic shortage of farm laborers is expected to increase the demand for farm machinery, such as tractors.

KEY VENDORS

John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO, Kubota, Deutz-Fahr, Escorts, JCB, Iseki Farm Implement Trading Co., Yanmar

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Horsepower: Less than 50 HP, 50–100 HP, 101–180 HP, and Above 180 HP

Drive Type: 2-Wheel-Drive and 4-Wheel-Drive

Regions: Poland (Northern, Eastern, Western, and Southern)

