Southeast Asia Construction Equipment Market to Reach 69.6K Units by 2030, Amid Strong Regional Investments

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Mega Projects Across Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia & the Philippines Fuel Regional Growth

Singapore recorded the highest construction costs in Southeast Asia, starting at approximately $3,104 per square meter, surpassing Malaysia, the region’s second-highest market.” — Jacob Senior Consultant

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton’s latest research, the Southeast Asia construction equipment market is set to return to growth in 2025 after a decline in 2024, propelled by rapid urbanization, extensive infrastructure investments, and increasing foreign direct capital inflows throughout the region. Major economies such as Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines are seeing a surge in construction activity, driving robust demand for earthmoving & material handling equipment. The market stood at 53.2 thousand units in 2024 and is projected to reach 69.6 thousand units by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.58%, highlighting strong growth potential.

Report Summary:

MARKET SIZE- VOLUME (2030): 69.6 Thousand Units

MARKET SIZE- VOLUME (2024): 53.2 Thousand Units

CAGR- VOLUME (2024-2030): 4.58%

MARKET SIZE- REVENUE (2030): USD 4.24 Billion

HISTORIC YEAR: 2021-2023

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

EQUIPMENT TYPE: Earthmoving Equipment, Road Construction Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, and Other Equipment

END-USERS: Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, and Others

Singapore’s 4.4% Economic Growth in 2025: Opportunities in the Construction Equipment Market

Singapore’s construction equipment market is poised for dynamic growth, reflecting a construction landscape shaped by rapid urbanization, landmark infrastructure projects, and evolving sustainability trends. The economy grew 4.4% in Q2 2025, with construction, manufacturing, and real estate leading the momentum, while public housing initiatives and major developments like Changi Airport Terminal 5 and the Marina Bay Sands expansion are driving demand, projected at $25–$41.4 billion. The market is gradually embracing greener practices, with electric machinery and innovative solutions enhancing efficiency and reducing environmental impact. Even amid labor constraints, rising costs, and land limitations, the sector’s adaptability and resilience underscore long-term opportunities for strategic investment, advanced equipment adoption, and market innovation.

Philippines Construction Sector Set to Expand on Infrastructure, Mining, and Energy Initiatives

The Philippines is fast emerging as a strategic growth hub for construction and infrastructure in Southeast Asia. Government spending on transport infrastructure, roads, bridges, and highways, alongside mining expansion and renewable energy initiatives, is expected to drive strong growth in the construction sector between 2025 and 2028. This momentum is boosting demand for construction and material handling equipment, including cranes, aerial platforms, and specialized machinery essential for large-scale projects. Despite global uncertainties affecting trade, the economy is projected to grow 5.5%–6.5% in 2025 and maintain a robust pace through 2028, underpinning a resilient and expanding construction market.

Thailand’s Construction Equipment Sector Enters an Electric-Led Growth Phase

The Thailand construction equipment market is entering a strong growth phase, projected to reach 19.42 thousand units by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.65%. This momentum is being reinforced by the country’s accelerating shift toward sustainable and low-emission technologies. Thailand is steadily adopting electric construction equipment as environmental safety and carbon-reduction commitments rise across the sector. Backed by government initiatives like Thailand 4.0 and the national goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, contractors are actively moving away from diesel-powered machinery. In response, global and regional manufacturers are increasing investments and rolling out new electric models across Southeast Asia, positioning Thailand as a frontrunner in the region’s next wave of construction equipment innovation.

Vietnam’s Equipment Market Enters Growth Phase Backed by USD 25 Billion Infrastructure Push

The Vietnam construction equipment market is experiencing strong growth, supported by the country’s expanding economy and rising investments across infrastructure, real estate, commercial development, mining, and housing. The government is accelerating large-scale infrastructure projects to boost national connectivity and economic competitiveness. In 2024 alone, more than USD 25 billion has been allocated to public infrastructure, with nearly 65% directed toward the transport sector, including highways, railways, and airports across 46 provinces. Key projects such as the Dau Giay–Tan Phu, Cho Moi–Bac Kan, and Lo Te–Rach Soi expressways are being fast-tracked, alongside 11 additional expressways planned nationwide. Supported by domestic, foreign, and private capital, these initiatives form part of Vietnam’s broader USD 480 billion infrastructure roadmap through 2030. As this pipeline advances, demand for modern and efficient construction machinery is expected to rise sharply.

Indonesia’s Construction Equipment Market Enters a New Competitive Phase by 2030

Indonesia’s construction equipment market is strengthening in line with the country’s improving economic performance, with GDP rising 4.8% in Q1 2025 compared with the previous year. Supported by steady infrastructure activity, the market is on track to reach 25.43 thousand units by 2030. Competitive dynamics are shifting as Chinese OEMs rapidly expand their presence by offering cost-effective machinery, flexible financing, and reliable after-sales service, meeting the growing demand for affordable solutions in large-scale projects. Meanwhile, global leaders such as Komatsu, Caterpillar, Hitachi, and Hyundai are enhancing customer experience through digital platforms, real-time equipment monitoring, and localized service networks. As competition intensifies, manufacturers are also tailoring equipment to regional needs, particularly in housing and road construction, making advanced machinery more accessible to a wider customer base.

More than 10 Thousand Units of Construction Equipment To be Sold in Malaysia by 2030

Malaysia’s construction equipment market is on track to surpass 10,000-unit sales by 2030, supported by a strong pipeline of national infrastructure investments. Growth is being propelled by major government programs such as the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021–2025) and the Construction 4.0 Strategic Plan, which emphasize digitalization, sustainability, and higher industry productivity. These initiatives are accelerating demand for earthmoving, roadbuilding, and lifting equipment across transport, energy, and urban development projects. Market leaders, including Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo CE, Hitachi Construction Machinery, and SANY, continue to dominate the landscape with broad product portfolios and strong aftermarket support.

Key Vendors

• Caterpillar

• Komatsu

• Volvo Construction Equipment

• Hitachi Construction Machinery

• Liebherr

• SANY

• Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG)

• JCB

• Kobelco

• Zoomlion

Other Prominent Vendors

• Hd Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.

• LiuGong Machinery Co., Ltd.

• CNH Industrial N.V.

• Toyota Material Handling International (TMHI)

• Sumitomo Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

• Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.

• DEVELON

• Tadano

• Terex Corporation

• Manitou Group

• BOMAG GmbH

• KATO WORKS CO., LTD.

• SAKAI Heavy Industries, Ltd

• Bobcat

• Kubota

• Ammann

Distributor Profiles

• PT Indotruck Utama

• United Tractors

• Multicrane Perkasa

• PT Airindo Sakti

• Leadway Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd.

• Ariya Group

• AVN Motorworks

• Promech Resources Co. Ltd.

• Maxima Machineries Incorporated

• Brighton Machinery Philippines

• Topspot Heavy Equipment Inc.

• Inframachineries

• Sunway Marketing Sdn Bhd

• FHM Equipment Sdn Bhd

• UMW Equipment Sdn Bhd

• TCIM Sdn Bhd

• Sia & Yeo Heavy Equipment Pte Ltd

• Tiong Lee Huat Machinery & Construction Pte Ltd.

• Ricon Private Limited, Land Equipment Pte Ltd.

• Tin Quang Equipment (TQEq)

• VITRAC

• Multico Equipment Vietnam Co. Ltd

• UMAC Vietnam

Southeast Asia Construction Equipment Market Research Report Includes Segments By

• Earthmoving Equipment: Excavator, Backhoe Loaders, Wheeled Loaders, and Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other Loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers, and Motor Graders)

• Road Construction Equipment: Road Rollers and Asphalt Pavers

• Material Handling Equipment: Crane, Forklift & Telescopic Handlers, and Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, and Scissor lifts)

• Other Construction Equipment: Dumper, Concrete Mixer, and Concrete Pump Truck

• End Users: Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, and Others End Users

• Region: Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Rest of Southeast Asia

