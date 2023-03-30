EASTERSEALS NORTH GEORGIA PUBLISHES STEM CURRICULUM FOR EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATORS

ESNG’s STEM handbook provides guidelines for applying Think, Try, Talk strategies in the classroom.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Easterseals North Georgia (ESNG), a community-based nonprofit that provides high-quality services to children with disabilities as well as families, announced the publication of Think, Try, Talk, A STEM Learning Approach for Early Childhood Educators. The handbook gives guidelines with step-by-step examples of how the Think, Try, Talk framework should be done in early education classrooms.

Easterseals North Georgia (ESNG) partnered with Georgia State University and the Center for Sustainable Communities to develop the ESNG STEM program, an age-appropriate curriculum to provide science, technology, engineering and math experiences using hands-on, trial-and-error methods. The program develops critical thinking and problem-solving skills by combining key components of the engineering design process and the scientific method.

At Easterseals North Georgia, we understand how critical the first five years of life are for learning and development. We do our best to capitalize on this brief period in child’s life through education as well as intervention therapies. Early exposure to STEM experiences and terminology positively impacts a child’s trajectory for future learning and success, explained Donna Davidson, CEO of ESNG. Think, Try, Talk is available for purchase at Amazon.com.

ABOUT EASTERSEALS NORTH GEORGIA

Easterseals North Georgia is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving children with disabilities and their families locally for over 50 years. Easterseals North Georgia, which is a part of a national network of 71 community-based affiliates for Easterseals, provides high-quality services including Early Education and Care, Early Intervention, Autism Services, Early Childhood Mental Health and Champion for Children to ensure that all children with disabilities or other special needs and their families have equal opportunities to live, learn, work and play in their communities. Learn more at www.eastersealsnorthgeorgia.org

ABOUT EASTERSEALS

For 100 years, Easterseals has served as an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, veterans, seniors and their families. Together, our 71 affiliates in communities nationwide serve 1.5 million people annually through high-quality programs including autism services, early intervention, workforce development adult day care and more. In schools, workplaces and communities, we’re fostering environments where everyone is included and valued – with a real and positive impact on us all. Join us in ensuring that everyone – regardless of age or ability – is 100% included and 100% empowered. Learn more at www.easterseals.com.