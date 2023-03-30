According to Arizton, The Baby Monitors Market to Reach USD 4 Billion by 2028  

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

More than 32 Million Units of Baby Monitors are Forecasted to be Sold in the Next 6 Years.

The rise in SUIDS cases across the world has contributed to the preference for baby monitors to a greater extent. ” — Jim, Senior Analyst

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The baby monitors market will grow at a CAGR of 15.45% during 2022-2028, according to the Arizton’s latest research report. The introduction of smart baby monitors, rising demand for IoT devices, technological advancements, new innovative features, and improved marketing and online visibility of these products have all contributed to the global growth of the baby monitor market.

Baby care products have been driven by the need for data and information exchange between parents and hi-tech gadgets. These gadgets are meant to inform parents about activities of their babies. The baby monitor market is also being influenced by the ongoing trends of digital consumerism, which is reshaping the need for and requirement for smart parenting.

Smart wearable technology has been penetrating the traditional monitor market over the last three years. These products are meant to address the commoditization of the traditional baby monitor market. Vendors have identified the need to launch and innovate baby monitors that are compatible with the concept of smart homes. Motion detection or movement monitoring has gained momentum in the past five years, and many vendors have come up with their offerings in this domain. Rapid innovation and the funding of new start-ups in the movement monitor market have facilitated the introduction of new products. Additional functionalities, such as monitoring of ECG, oxygen level, and temperature, along with the traditional motion sensing function, are being added to these new products by vendors. Such product differentiation offers an additional unique value proposition to tech-savvy consumers who are eager to obtain vital information about their babies.

End-user concerns have been identified by vendors, who have introduced smart, connected devices to address them. The global baby monitor market is poised to be influenced by these upcoming technologies. Furthermore, rapid advances in the technological space will push vendors to launch innovative products in the market, thereby reducing commoditization and promoting market innovation during the forecast period. Thus, vendors of conventional baby monitors must recognize the need to innovate such products to compete with rival products that are trending in the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The rise in SUIDS cases across the world has contributed to the preference for baby monitors to a greater extent despite the lack of scientific proof of baby monitors’ role in SUID prevention.

In 2022, unit shipments, the audio & video segment accounted for a 56.03% market share and held the leading position. It was followed by the audio-only segment, which accounted for a 24.74% share in 2022.

The global offline distribution of interactive baby monitor market was valued at $1,311.14 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 15.08% during the forecast period.

Moreover, over 90% of online retailers offer baby monitors at discounted prices rather than list prices that may be applicable in child specialty stores and other brick-and-mortar distribution channels.

KEY COMPANY PROFILES

Dorel Industries

Motorola Mobility

VTech

Lorex Technology

Summer Infant

Koninklijke Philips

Samsung Electronics

Foscam

iBaby Labs

Hanwha Techwin

The Holding Angelcare

Hisense

Mayborn Group

Snuza International

iBabyGuard International

infanttech

Jablotron

MonDevices

Nanit

Owlet Baby Care

Respisense

Safetosleep

Evoz

eufy

Miku

Infant Optics

MOBI Technologies

Panasonic Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Levana

Baby Delight

Invidyo

FaceLake

HelloBaby

Eastman Kodak Company

Arlo

Lollipop

Cubo Ai

CasaCam

Wyze Labs

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Products: Audio & Video, Movement Monitor (Under-The-Mattress, Diaper Attachment, and Smart Wearables, and Audio Only

Transmission: Analog and Digital

Type: Conventional and Smart

Distribution: Offline and Online

Geography: North America (The US and Canada), Europe (The UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Poland), APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and The Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, The UAE, Turkey, and Egypt)

