Jatheon Technologies Adds Redaction to On-Premise Archiving Solution

Jatheon Technologies Inc. has announced the addition of the redaction feature to their on-premise solution, Jatheon cCore.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new feature allows users to conceal sensitive, personally identifiable or confidential information before sharing it with third parties or exporting records for FOIA and ediscovery requests. It is designed to give users more control over the information they share, making it easier to protect sensitive data and comply with privacy regulations like CCPA, CIPA, LGPD or GDPR. With this feature, users can redact specific words, phrases and paragraphs from email messages, attachments and social media records, across the entire data sets.

"Protecting sensitive data is crucial for businesses today, and our new redaction feature makes it easier than ever to safeguard confidential and protected information," said Jatheon CEO Marko Dinic. "Email, text messages and chat apps make up a huge portion of all communications for businesses today, but they can also be a liability if not managed correctly. We're proud to be at the forefront and have already integrated other advanced ediscovery capabilities into our archiving software. We believe this new feature will be a valuable asset to our customers.”

The redaction feature is available to all users of Jatheon cCore and can be accessed directly from the user interface. In addition, Jatheon cCore offers a range of other features designed to help organizations manage their corporate records securely. These include customizable user access levels, activity trails, and encryption.

ABOUT JATHEON

Jatheon Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 to empower companies in their efforts to ensure email compliance and facilitate eDiscovery.

Today, Jatheon is a leader in the archiving industry, with 11+ billion processed messages and unique cloud and on-premise archiving solutions. The company continues to raise the bar throughout the industry with the latest enterprise-grade cCore archiving appliances, and best-in class tech support. In 2017, Jatheon designed Jatheon CTRL ‒ a social media, mobile and IM archiving add-on that integrates with the company’s proprietary email archiving software. In 2018, the company launched Jatheon Cloud – the next-generation cloud email archiving solution. In 2019, Jatheon launched Jatheon Archive, an email archiving and management mobile app that supports both Jatheon cCore and Jatheon Cloud. In 2021, the company released social media and IM features for Jatheon Cloud, and in 2022, Jatheon was included in Gartner’s MQ for Enterprise Information Archiving. Jatheon continues to be included in all major industry reports and has an average aggregated score of 4.8 on all major software review platforms.

It remains Jatheon’s mission to ensure security and bring peace of mind to businesses and organizations in regulated industries.. The company is headquartered in Toronto, but serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.