Dr. Patricia A. Broderick of Eazysense Nanotechnologies Inc. to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Patricia Broderick is a woman who has spent her entire life on a quest to solve the mysteries of the human brain, and eradicate devastating neurological conditions such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s, depression, and Dementia. Rising from humble beginnings in the Irish South Bronx, she has become a noted educator, researcher, and author, and the inventor of patented technologies that can revolutionize the means of conducting brain imaging diagnostics -- with a sensing device that is much thinner, smaller, and more precise than any MRI or molecular medical imaging equipment currently in use.

As far back as 500 years ago, when Copernicus told people that the sun was not in fact the center of our universe, scientific innovators have incited response in people — whether as supporters or skeptics. As Dr. Broderick unveils her third book (which has been called a monograph because of its intense focus on a single subject) she anticipates her findings and products will spark the positive kind of feedback. She aims to garner interest from current medical students and health practitioners, from medical device manufacturing partners, and from financial investors who want to help bring her lifelong dream to fruition.

Dr. Broderick is recognized worldwide for her achievements in neuroscience and biochemistry. She began her innovative spectroscopy work at St. John’s University College of Arts & Sciences and continued exploring at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Today she is a medical professor at CUNY School of Medicine and teaches in state-of-the-art laboratories that she helped to design. She appeared on talk radio before and is returning by request to discuss her must-read book. Her appearance this Spring comes on the heels of successful one-on-one meetings with European Financial investors, numerous YouTube TV interviewers, and a reporter for The National Digest.

Science is a precise matter and it’s all about formulas, algorithms, research, and data. Dr. Broderick has complied plenty of that, including pictures of waveforms and images of tumors in the while part of brain matter. Her stellar work has earned up to 10 patents (one for The Broderick Probe) and a nomination for a Nobel Prize. She also founded two companies, The Broderick Brain Foundation and Eazysense Nano Technologies Inc.

“The brain is the CEO of the body. That is why it is so important to see it, analyze it and understand it. This is what I have devoted my life to.”

That is what Dr. Broderick said about why she is proactive about developing new technology and approaches for studying the brain. There has never before been a device that enables live and continuous imagery of the brain. We encourage you to learn more about this pioneering scientist and her endeavors to solve the mysteries of the brain.

To learn more about Dr Broderick, visit https://eazysensenanotechnology.com/ or read up at https://thenationaldigest.com/the-tiniest-probe-may-reach-the-highest-honor/