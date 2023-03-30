Inery Announces Testnet Task 7 Release as Mainnet Approaches

Test Net Task

Testnet developers get an opportunity to participate in the final stage of Inery testnet

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- March 30, Singapore—Inery, a revolutionary blockchain-based database management solution provider, is opening up Task 7 on its testnet. This momentous occasion marks the project’s last assignment of this kind, after which the mainnet version will be released.

After the amazing community response to each of the tasks, Inery is looking forward to releasing task 7, and moving one step closer to its mainnet launch in Q2 2023.

“With the release of Inery’s seventh testnet task, the network is in its final stages of quality testing. This is the final stretch towards the mainnet, and we are assuring the chain’s functionalities are operating as intended. We are looking forward to the community’s Task 7 submissions,” comments Naveen Singh, CEO of Inery.

Those who complete Task 7 successfully will be eligible to win 1,200 $INR. Inery will shelf the testnet prior to releasing the mainnet in Q2 2023, which still leaves time for developers to run through all the tasks.

Inery’s proprietary layer-1 blockchain is developed with Inery’s decentralized database management solution in mind, and aims to provide high throughput, outstanding scalability, while being cross-chain compatible and more cost-efficient.

Inery testnet was first publicly launched on August 10th, 2022. Since its release, the testnet’s users have generated over 2,000 nodes.

During the testnet, people have the opportunity to not just test the functionalities of Inery Blockchain, but also earn $INR, through various simple and complex tasks on this layer-1 blockchain.

Perform master node approval; reward: 800 $INR

Create a token or currency and send it to another network member; reward: 1,500 $INR

Create a value contract; reward: 2,000 $INR

Perform an RPC API push transaction; reward: 4,000 $INR

Develop a full-stack web app via IneryDBSM; reward: 4,000 $INR

Create a simple game contract; reward: 1,500 $INR

Create a non-fungible token (NFT); reward: 1,200 $INR

It is important to note that nodes must remain active up until the conclusion of the Inery testnet in Q2 2023. Only users with active nodes will be eligible to receive rewards.

As the Inery testnet is nearing conclusion, and the mainnet launch date is incoming, Inery invites all who are interested to join the testnet, perform tasks, and earn $INR before the mainnet is launched!

You can apply for the Inery testnet here.