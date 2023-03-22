Inery Blockchain to Implement AI, Mainnet Rescheduled for Q2 2023

Inery proud to announce an upgrade to its blockchain before the mainnet release

SINGAPORE, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inery, a layer-1 blockchain aiming to upgrade the database management industry, is updating its blockchain network with an artificial intelligence (AI) consensus protocol. Due to this addition, Inery’s mainnet will be rescheduled to release in Q2 2023.

The mainnet release was originally scheduled for Q1 2023. However, the company’s blockchain is undergoing a revamp to implement the AI module effectively. As such, the launch has been delayed to provide enough time to integrate and test the solution.

About Inery’s AI Consensus

Inery’s AI-based consensus mechanism will optimize the compliance and order of blocks produced on the Inery blockchain, thus maintaining the network’s integrity. The protocol will track uptime, computational power, stake, and other performance metrics of the blockchain’s nodes. Based on that information, it will organize block validation in the most efficient order.

“Making sure that our blockchain mainnet works flawlessly, utilizing the best solutions, providing a powerful infrastructure for Web3 - that’s our number one priority. I fully expect this newest upgrade to have a significant and positive impact on Inery’s blockchain use, while at the same time, showcasing an elegant use for AI in blockchain.” said Ivan Vujic, CTO of Inery.

This AI solution will also monitor broader network specs, such as the number of on-chain transactions per second and energy consumption. All the data it collects is stored on smart contracts. These contracts comprise a database of records which the AI will analyze for improved decision-making.

About Inery

Inery is an innovative provider in database management seeking to provide decentralized solutions to a traditionally centralized landscape. Thanks to its layer-1 blockchain foundation, IneryDBMS offers superior security, greater control over data sharing, and high performance capabilities.

