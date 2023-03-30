OIX Becomes the First NFT Marketplace to Offer Zero Transaction Fees for 1/1 Creators

OIX, the social NFT marketplace, is set to revolutionize the way artists sell their one-of-a-kind digital assets with zero transaction fees.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OIX, the world's social NFT marketplace, is set to revolutionize the way artists sell their one-of-a-kind digital assets. With zero transaction fees for a limited time, OIX is leading the way in providing a more affordable platform for 1/1 artists to sell their unique creations.
Unlike its competitors such as OpenSea and Blur, OIX is committed to honoring creators' royalty while taking no transaction fees for a limited time. This allows artists to keep more of the profits they generate from their primary and secondary NFT sales, helping them to invest more into their creative work.
OIX features a social component, unlike any other NFT marketplace. Creators can build their fan bases, explore collaborative opportunities, and build strong peer relationships all within the platform. Creators benefit from increased visibility of their digital creations through OIX SNFX™, which relies on built-in smart network effects. These built-in features mean that each NFT presents a new opportunity to expand a creator's network.
OIX is designed to cater specifically to the needs of 1/1 artists. The platform displays a community-curated marketplace and a personalized yet unbiased, chronological social feed that provides visibility to all users. The design ensures that every creator's profile and work get a fair chance of being discovered by potential collectors.
“We’re thrilled to provide artists with an affordable and transparent platform to sell their one-of-a-kind digital assets,” said Dogu, CEO of OIX. “By offering zero transaction fees for a limited time, we’re making it easier for artists to earn more from their work and invest back into their creative endeavors. We believe that OIX will continue to be the go-to marketplace for 1/1 artists looking to better monetize their work.”
OIX is a Social Commerce Platform for the Metaverse where creators and collectors meet to trade any digital asset (Art, Music, Movies, Sports Cards, Game Assets, Fashion, Intellectual and Digital Property etc.) secured with blockchain technology, namely NFTs.
We are building the infrastructure for the new creative economy where creators thrive by connecting directly to relevant audiences who can reward them for their work without any centralized control.
