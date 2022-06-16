Orderinbox, the Social NFT Marketplace For the Metaverse Launches Collections Support For Creators

Orderinbox logo

The feature will allow creators to deploy their own smart contracts, mint their NFTs, and market them all in one place.

The ability to create custom collections will enable creators everywhere to build even closer communities around their creations and provide utilities within a larger context.” — Orderinbox CEO Dogu Taskiran

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Orderinbox , the social NFT marketplace for the metaverse, launched collections support for its community members. As the go-to platform for creators and brands, Orderinbox is thrilled to make this feature available to creators who want to release a larger number of works in a single collection.The feature will allow creators to deploy their own smart contracts, mint their NFTs, and market them all in one place. Collections can be used for generative art launches, series releases, or any set of pieces that the creator chooses to have exhibited together. There is no limit to the number of NFTs that a creator can add to their collection and the minting process is just as easy as minting their individual NFTs on the platform.Orderinbox also includes a unique engagement feature known as Orderinbox SNFX™, which relies on smart network effects to help creators build their communities and increase the discoverability of their work. Orderinbox SNFX™ allows creators to both launch and market their collections all in one place (rather than using third-party social platforms for promotion). This is a huge step forward for creators and brands looking to streamline the release and marketing of their NFTs.“Giving creators the power to curate their NFTs through collections, was a key feature that we wanted to have available on the platform,” says Orderinbox CEO Dogu Taskiran. “The ability to create custom collections will enable creators everywhere to build even closer communities around their creations and provide utilities within a larger context. We are excited to launch this feature where we enable creators and brands around the world with more opportunities to use the community-focused tools of Web3.”Visit the platform and marketplace at https://www.orderinbox.com/ --About OrderinboxOrderinbox is the social NFT marketplace for the Metaverse where creators and collectors meet to trade any digital asset (Art, Music, Movie, Sports Cards, Game Assets, Fashion, Intellectual and Digital Property Etc.) secured with blockchain technology, namely NFTs.We are building the infrastructure for the new creative economy where creators thrive by connecting directly to relevant audiences who can reward them for their work without any centralized control.Read the Orderinbox Whitepaper: https://blog.orderinbox.com/introducing-orderinbox/ Additional information can be found at: https://www.orderinbox.com/

Orderinbox Custom Collections