Mitoworld & Hiredly Join Forces to Help Over 30 Brands Hire Better Talents in a Metaverse Career Fair

Malaysian metaverse-building platform collaborated with talent platform to hold a metaverse career fair for job seekers to connect with future employers
The media rich and interactive experience is attractive to our target job seekers and employers were able to receive 15% more CVs in addition to the physical career fair with no extra effort”
— Lau Mun Yee, Vice President of Marketing in Hiredly
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitoworld, a no-code metaverse-building platform, collaborated with Hiredly, a specialised Gen Y and Z talent platform, to create a virtual career fair where job seekers can connect with employers through the metaverse. The metaverse was launched concurrently with the physical career fair — The Awesome Career Fair, on 3 March 2023 and was available for job seekers to drop in after the physical event till 10 March 2023.
Mitoworld aims to empower global brands to tap into this growing market to connect with audiences online in new and creative ways through a highly engaging and accessible template-driven metaverse-building platform. Essentially, the metaverse is a virtual world where users can interact with a 3D environment and each other in real-time hence with the use of it, brands overcome the limitations of a physical event with reduced costs and manpower, they can also communicate with their audience in a more engaging manner with virtual touchpoints and immersive storytelling.
Job seekers from all over Malaysia visited the Awesome Metaverse Career Fair to learn about job opportunities and submit their resumes to multiple employers, watch the live stream from the physical location, and more. The metaverse career fair solved location and time restrictions and opened up a new avenue of connecting, interacting and branding for both employers and job seekers.
The career fair had a few touch points such as a mini game and work persona quiz which was completed by 90% of the visitors. Throughout the duration of the event, the virtual world accumulated over 1000 unique visitors with the average user spending 18 minutes in the metaverse. According to Klipfolio, the average duration that any user stays on a website landing page is around 2-4 minutes. Taking the higher benchmark of 4 minutes, the metaverse prompts users to stay 4.5 times longer which further substantiates that a metaverse is an instrumental tool for brands to elevate their offerings and boost engagement rates.
Metaverses can be reusable and with templates available, brands can now repurpose their virtual worlds for marketing campaigns, multiple events and more, enabling traffic 24/7 with minimal resources.
“The metaverse career fair helped Hiredly embody our mission of finding the right job for everyone regardless of location and experience. The media rich and interactive experience is attractive to our target job seekers and employers were able to receive 15% more CVs in addition to the physical career fair with no extra effort” quote Lau Mun Yee, Vice President of Marketing in Hiredly.
Overall, the Awesome Metaverse Career Fair provided a unique and immersive platform for employers to showcase their brands and culture to potential candidates. By leveraging the power of virtual environments, employers could reach a wider pool of candidates and assess their skills in a more personalised and efficient way. This allowed employers to make a lasting impression on candidates, increasing the likelihood of long-term memory recall. The strong emotional connection built with candidates in the metaverse could also increase the prospect of brand loyalty and advocacy leading to long-term positive impact on brand stickiness.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Gabriella Bong
Virtualtech Frontier
+60 16-886 0611
email us here