Ascent Diet Cleanse Accelerating Weight Loss The Healthy Way

Long term weight loss program, Ascent Diet Cleanse, by award-winning supplement brand, Accelerated Health Products, celebrates its 1st anniversary this month.
There is nothing like the Ascent Diet Cleanse program. Everything someone needs to complete the program successfully is available at their fingertips”
— Sara Banta
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In March 2022, Certified Supplement Expert and Founder of Accelerated Health Products, Sara Banta, launched a unique 30-day detox and cleanse program that had been years in the making.
“For many years I have researched and studied the effects of detoxing and cleansing on the body. There were so many unhealthy detox programs out there, I knew there must be a better way to cleanse the body and accelerate fat loss. Being a supplement expert with access to some of the health industry's best experts, I was able to create the Ascent Diet Cleanse”, says Sara.
”There is nothing like the Ascent Diet Cleanse program. Supplements, group coaching, support, food lists, podcasts - everything someone needs to complete the program successfully is available at their fingertips”, continues Sara. “It is so important someone carry out a cleanse the right way, with the right supplementation and support. Not just carry out a cleanse they found online without any support or follow-up. That’s what the Ascent Diet Cleanse offers.”
Recently awarded a best supplement award by LUX Beauty Awards for the 3rd year in a row, Accelerated Health Products is a supplement company that offers knowledge and education so that customers feel supported on their journey into natural health.
The next 30-Day Ascent Diet Cleanse program commences Monday, April 3rd, 2023.
