American Farm Company Launches Much Anticipated Retro Inspired Sweet Summer Retro Inspired Collection
Leading farm apparel brand, American Farm Company, launches its Sweet Summer clothing range of retro-inspired t-shirts, trucker caps and crewnecks.
Retro prints are on trend right now, my vision for this collection was to combine our unwavering support for American farmers with the fun, sun and colors of summer”IOWA CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- America's number one farm apparel brand, American Farm Company, is launching its much anticipated, retro-inspired, Sweet Summer Collection this Friday.
— Rachel Granstra
Prints in the collection are reminiscent of 70's concerts such as Woodstock and feature exciting bright colors perfect for summer days and nights.
"I really wanted this collection to be fun and vibrant for summer", says the Founder of American Farm Company, Rachel Granstra.
"Retro prints are on trend right now, my vision for this collection was to combine our unwavering support for American farmers with the fun, sun and colors of summer", quotes Rachel.
Featuring t-shirts, crewnecks and trucker caps, the range showcases prints such as Farm Life Summer Tour, Farm Girl Summer prints and a brand new range of trucker caps.
Social media fans have been following in recent weeks as hints of the new collection have appeared across Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.
"We are so excited by the response to our Sweet Summer Collection", continues Rachel, "as of yesterday we had over 2000 on a waitlist and expect the collection to be one of our best sellers".
The American Farm Company Sweet Summer Collection is available online from 10am CST May 19th 2023.
Tracey Munn
Munn Digital
+61 421460416
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok