Zindagi Ki Masti reaches a milestone, Harpreet Sra

“Zindagi Ki Masti” music video hits the million.CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Harpreet Sra’s “Zindagi Ki Masti” was the most watched video. The actor, Harpreet Sra got into the film industry and acted in a movie and music video. Harpreet sra is a film artist and a child actor hailing from punjab . He is making his foray into the entertainment industry with the music video 'Zindagi Ki Masti'. The actor has earlier been a part of several skits, dramas and theatre plays. The artist has also worked on various short films and has participated in different short film competitions of India. As he makes his breakthrough in Bollywood, harpreet is improvising his acting skills before he starts working in Hindi feature films. In Punjab movie industry, Social work is not any easier for a celebrity, says the actor-activist . social work is a moral responsibility. On days remains missing in action in front of the cameras, you may find her immersed in making villages and villagers self-reliant. An actor and activist, who comes from a family of farmer he has indelible memories of roaming in the farms, playing in the fields and growing up with the crops. he is naturally sensitive to the needs of rural India, and has been making strides towards creating and supporting sustainable solutions for water, sanitation, education and more in villages. Truth be told – social work is not a byproduct of her celebrity status.
