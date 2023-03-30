R4Good Launches The Sweetest Luxury Consignment Shopping Gift Card Reward

Love luxury shopping; did you know staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals with $5000 Luxury Consignment Gift Cards to learn more visit www.5000LuxuryConsignmentCard.com
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a forward-thinking staffing agency in LA helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact. We fund sweet mentoring programs preparing kids for life.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good; "Referrals to companies enable us to generate more proceeds for our kid programs; and we appreciate participation by rewarding luxury shopping! Because, you deserve it."
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "These are three luxury consignment shops I love to reward gift cards to; Fashionphile, The RealReal, and Vestiaire Collective!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful creative writing work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet girls work on writing gigs (9 to 13 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Kids Design Tomorrow is a sweet one year mentoring program, created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Kids participate in sweet immersive activities that inspire participation. Through fun fulfilling experiences, sweet creative (design, drawing, and writing) gigs, and the sweetest parties too; kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values….resulting in discovering their passion. To learn more visit; www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
