Nevada Fourth-Graders Address State Natural Resources Committee Calling for Mustangs to Become the Official State Horse

CARSON CITY, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fourth-grade students from Washoe County, Nevada, addressed the State’s Senate Natural Resources Committee during a March 7th public hearing. The Legislature held the session to address Nevada SB90, a bill that would designate wild mustangs as Nevada’s official state horse. The committee room was full. Overflow rooms were used to accommodate the one hundred plus children who watched in support. The video recording of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources hearing is in this link. Readers may watch by tapping the start arrow. https://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00324/Harmony/en/PowerBrowser/PowerBrowserV2/20230307/-1/?fk=11040&viewmode=1

The State of Nevada is known for being the home to Velma Bronn Johnston who became know nationwide as Wild Horse Annie. Mrs. Johnston is credited with starting the movement to save America’s wild mustangs from mustangers who hunted the horses for commercial purposes. She’s recognized for her grassroots work to stop the decimation of free roaming mustangs and burros from public lands. Wild Horse Annie generated public support for the horses and burros from her public appearances and from the efforts of school children's letter-writing campaigns to the Congress and Senate.

President Richard Nixon’s December 1971 statement on signing the bill to protect wild horses and burros, The Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971, included these words, “I am happy to take part in the effort to guarantee their future, and I salute particularly those determined young defenders of the wild horse who have helped give impetus to this effort.”

A news piece titled ‘State Senate to Consider Bill Making Mustang Nevada’s State Horse’ provides poll results showing 86% of Nevadans believe they should protect the mustang as important symbols for the state. https://www.kolotv.com/2023/03/02/state-senate-consider-bill-making-mustang-nevadas-state-horse/

The Nevada State Horse webpage explains how residents of Nevada can help in the effort. Links to the actions are in the article. If you live in Nevada:

1. Submit your opinion directly to the committee.

2. Email your State Senator.

3. Send an automated Tweet urging Nevada State Senators and committee members to VOTE YES on SB90.

An excerpt from the page reads, “We need people from all over the country to speak up about the mustangs’ historic importance and the tourism resource they are for the state. The Smithsonian Magazine even named Nevada the number one place in North America to see wild horses.”

Nevada’s youth, who appeared on behalf of the wild mustangs and SB90, were recognized for their commitment to the issue. Bill updates are found at https://www.leg.state.nv.us/App/NELIS/REL/82nd2023/Bill/9688/Overview.

