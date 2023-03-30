Dr. Lori Warren, M.D. is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award

Dr. Lori Warren and Lori Werner, owner of Medical Marketing Whiz agency
In 2011, I founded the Pass the Pearls non-profit to help make information about women’s healthcare and specifically, gynecologic surgical care easier to understand and access.”
— Dr. Lori Warren
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license, and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
Dr. Lori Warren has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Warren who is double board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) as well as Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery (FPMRS.) strives to enhance her patients’ quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results.
Dr. Warren is a minimally invasive GYN Surgeon, FPMRS, patient advocate, and Founder of Pass the Pearls, a non-profit organization to educate women about GYN surgery and women's health. She is also a partner at Women First, Louisville’s premiere OB/GYN practice, specializing in gynecology, advanced laparoscopic surgery, complex benign pelvic conditions, lower urinary tract disorders, urinary incontinence, and pelvic organ prolapse.
More recently, at her Spa V practice, she performs cosmetic gynecologic surgery for vaginal changes due to genetics, childbirth, and the aging process. Dr. Warren conducted research on CO2 laser treatment for vaginal atrophy (dryness), urinary disorders, and vaginal laxity and offers CO2 vaginal laser treatment to promote vaginal rejuvenation in women of all ages.
Her passion for promoting minimally invasive surgery has placed her at the national forefront of the issue. In addition to publishing articles and teaching on the subject, Dr. Warren appeared on the CBS Evening News with Katie Couric and Dr. Jon LaPook, The Dr. Oz Show, and was featured in M.D. Update Magazine with Women First partner Dr. Rebecca Booth. She has also been a guest on Doctor Talk Radio on Sirius XM as an expert gynecologist on various topics.
In addition to her private practices, Dr. Warren is an Assistant Clinical Professor with the University of Louisville, Dept. OB/GYN and is the the Co-Director of the Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery fellowship. (MIGS)
She is the founder of Pass the Pearls, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to educating women about minimally invasive gynecologic surgery and helping them gain access to quality surgical care.
She was named one of Louisville’s “Top Surgeons” in 2010, 2014, and 2018 and voted a Louisville “Top Doc” by Louisville Magazine in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019.
Dr. Warren started Spa V in 2016, uniquely dedicated to women’s intimate health and cosmetic gynecology. She has expanded Spa V in 2020, now offering beauty and wellness for women and men.
Delia Passi, Founder of the Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers, and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household, and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.
