Urban South Brewery Celebrates Three Years in Houston

Anniversary event will feature live music, circus games, food vendors and eight specialty beer releases at its Houston taproom on April 8th
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban South Brewery, is celebrating three years of great beer in Houston this month. The popular NOLA-based craft brewery first opened its doors in Houston’s Sawyer Yards in February of 2020 and is commemorating its third anniversary with a full day of circus-style celebration at the brewery’s Houston taproom on Saturday, April 8th from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Activities throughout the day will include face painting, balloon artists, a bouncy house, and a dunk tank fully-equipped with Urban South - HTX’s Head Brewer, ready for dunking! Additionally, guests can shop local HTX market vendors and enjoy snow cones, popcorn, and food from GastroCraft.
As part of the anniversary celebration, Urban South has collaborated with some of its favorite craft breweries across the country to release eight new beers for fans to enjoy. Partner breweries include Baa Baa Brewhouse, Great Notion, Martin House Brewing, Mortalis Brewing, RAR Brewing, Tripping Animals, Unbranded Brewing, and Weldwerks Brewing.
All eight beers will be packaged into an Anniversary Party Package, which is now available for pre-purchase only (not available to purchase at the event), with pickup available at the Houston taproom on April 8. The Party Package consists of eight (8) beers (one can from each of the above-mentioned breweries), a stemmed anniversary glass, and a wristband good for three draught pours of any beer or seltzer the day of the event. Supplies are limited, so to pre-purchase the HTX Party Package, visit https://urban-south-htx.square.site.
For the most up-to-date information on the anniversary event, follow along on social media at (@urbansouthbeer), (@urbansouth_htx), and (@urbansouth_nola).
About Urban South Brewery
Founded in 2016, award-winning Urban South Brewery has established itself as one of the leading Southern regional craft breweries. From its original New Orleans taproom, to its satellite location in Texas – Urban South – HTX, to its recently acquired Perfect Plain Brewing Co. in Pensacola, Florida, the brewery produces high quality, affordable beers that are easy to drink and a great way to enhance any occasion. The brewery's distribution footprint currently includes Louisiana, the greater Houston area, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. Known for its flagship Paradise Park American Lager and Holy Roller IPA, fruited sours and hard seltzers, recent accolades include: 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship (Gold and Bronze), 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold and Bronze, 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver) and 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner with a belief that beer is a family affair.
