Monti Sharp, Award-Winning Actor, reveals His Artistic Side with Captivating Celebrity Portraits

Monti Sharp, Emmy Award-winning actor, distinguishes his body of work by creating large-scale portraits of celebrities using techniques showcasing their beauty.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Monti Sharp, an award-winning actor and contemporary artist, reveals his artistic side with captivating works of art that are unique, and oozing with style. Among them are portraits of well-known celebrities and pop culture icons. Sharp says he draws famous faces, not necessarily because they’re famous, but because the face facilitates a connection to the spirit. I feel like their spirit, the person behind the face, behind the fame, has reached out to me in some way. As if there's something they want to say but can't. When I draw or paint famous people like Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Prince, Paul McCartney, Nina Simone, and others I feel as though I'm helping them say something to the viewer face to face. That's why I think most people who've seen them respond positively. It's an intimate face to face conversation they're able to have with a favored celebrity or hero.

No stranger to the spotlight, Sharp says that he is a natural talent when it comes to the Arts. “I’ve always had a natural ability to draw, paint, perform. I even started teaching myself piano at an early age." Sharp has already spent decades on the big and small screens working as an actor on shows like BOSCH, 911, HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER, DEAD PRESIDENTS, NCIS, MODERN FAMILY, 24, and others. In 1993, he won a Daytime Emmy Award for his portrayal of David Grant on the CBS daytime drama THE GUIDING LIGHT. The emerging artist also has an adventurous side. In 1995, he earned his VFR/SEL Private Pilot license in the Piper PA-28.

In the year 2020, life dramatically changed for Sharp who says he relied on his artwork to cope with the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. Sheltering in place can have many side effects. According to Healthline, “as the pandemic wore on, researchers reported that some people experienced more than a decade’s worth of personality change.” Sharp had his share of changes as well: anxiety, depression, and sadness; a result of his inability to travel home to Louisiana to see his mom, who was in the last stages of her fight with cancer. Sharp would self-soothe by drawing and painting while his mother encouraged him to “just keep doing what you're doing, for your future". Sadly, she passed away and "I committed to drawing and painting full-time,” he states.

“I'm excited to have an opportunity to share a lot of the work I created during that time in my upcoming solo exhibition. It's the step which completes that face to face conversation, resulting in a slightly deeper understanding of ourselves, our fellow man, our world. That's ultimately what I’m doing and why I’m doing it,” explains Sharp. "I want to save the world,” he adds. "Doesn't every artist?"

Monti Sharp's solo art exhibition will be held October 20-22, 2023 in Santa Monica, CA.

To learn more about Monti Sharp, check out his website by clicking here: https://sharpartstudio.com, or his IMBD page by clicking here: Monti Sharp - IMDb