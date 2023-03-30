New Homes Alert For As Low As $600K—YHSGR Announces 21 New Home Developments In Southern California
Kickstarting the first round of new home tours of the month in March 2023, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty took interested buyers to new homes communities in West Covina
“YHSGR New Homes Team Exclusive Tour of New Homes, New Constructions, Builder Close-Outs, Homes that are NOT Available Online! Exclusive Priority Access to Homes That Match our VIP Clients’ Home Buying Criteria, including homes that are hard to find on the internet… Unlisted Properties that are available for sale,” said Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty new homes specialist Molly Ou-Yang.
YHSGR has become a reliable name in the real estate industry for its proprietary access to new homes, including unlisted properties that are hard-to-find online. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty agents engage with clients understanding their needs and requirements to deliver above and beyond the industry norms and standards. They have grown all over California, now among the leading companies that cater to a wide range of clients from first-time home buyers to the luxury homes. The YHGSR clientele stands to gain from the latest developments, which feature an innovative method for creating buyer profiles and instantaneously matching them with a list of properties that are a perfect fit for the buyer. From a bank foreclosure to company-owned property and distress sales, YHSGR will find nothing but the best deals that match the home buyers’ criteria.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty VIP clients looking for properties in Southern California have the privilege to attend the pre-launch events allowing them to have the first opportunity to buy. “Our VIP Clients Benefits include the exclusive pre-launch events, where our VIP clients get in the builders Exclusive Guest List – be the first to know about SoCal’s HOTTEST new developments,” said YHSGR Sales Manager Hazel Tubayan.
“We had a successful New Homes tour in March 2023. Our Exclusive Buyer Profile System saves you Time and Money. Simply tell us what you’re looking for and get priority access to ALL homes that match your criteria, including Unlisted New Homes,” said Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty managing broker manager Lori Hintz. “No more wasted time looking at outdated information in newspapers or searching the internet. Priority access means you’re there first before other buyers, so you can negotiate the lowest possible price and your time is not wasted viewing homes that don’t interest you,” she added.
To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty VIP new homes program, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Other