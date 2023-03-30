Former NBA All-Star Promotes “Buy Local”, “Shop Local” and “Support Local” in Ellensburg, WA
James Donaldson, Former NBA All-Star Promotes “Buy Local”, “Shop Local” and “Support Local” with new Online Business Directory... Celebrate Ellensburg
I’ve always believed in “buy local”, “shop local” and “support local” businesses as much as possible”ELLENSBURG, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From James Donaldson;
— James Donaldson
"I moved to Ellensburg about a year and 1/2 ago and have just fallen in love with this wonderful community. I've gotten very involved with the Rotary clubs and I'm also on the Kittitas County Board of Health. I've really taken to this community and it has really taken to me."
"I was a small business owner for 30 years in Seattle, and very involved with the various Chambers of Commerce and business networking groups. I know the challenges of small businesses face, especially coming out of our pandemic."
"I'm pleased to announce that I've started up a new business endeavor called Celebrate Ellensburg. www.celebrateellensburg.com Just click on this link to the left, click on listings and insert your business name and click on search, click on the image and you can see your free listing as it is now."
"It is an online business and resource community directory in which every business in Ellensburg will have a free listing for people to find them and get basic information about them."
"The directory also offers opportunities for Premium Listings and for advertising."
From now until May 1, 2023, I am running a very special introductory offer in which you will be "grandfathered" in for as long as you continue with one of our paid services.
Regular prices for a Premium Listing is $49 a month. Right now, during the introductory offer it is $25 a month or $225 per year.
Free Listing includes
– business name
– business address
– telephone number
– website
– and one featured photo
- website
Premium Listing includes:
- business name
- additional business description
- additional details
- business address
- telephone number
- website
- email address
- featured image
- company logo
- video
- social media
- promotion of your special events and offers
With the population of Ellensburg projected to grow an additional 3000 – 5000 residents within the next five years, this is a great time to position your company, as all of those residents who will be moving to Ellensburg, will be searching online for businesses and community resources within the city.
Would love for you to come on board and join us during our introductory offer phase. There is no other online business and community resource directory that offers as much as we do for at such a value.
I’ve created a Facebook page, with Twitter page to follow to enhance social media presence.
Please feel free to reach out to be anytime and I will be happy to answer any of your questions.
James Donaldson
jamesd@jldonaldsonservices.com
206-487-3566 (work)
PS: I’ve always believed in “buy local”, “shop local” and “support local” businesses as much as possible.
Celebrate Ellensburg will pledge 5% of its annual revenue to the local food bank and another 5% to mental health programs right here in Ellensburg.
James Donaldson
Celebrate Ellensburg
+1 206-487-3566
jamesd@jldonaldsonservices.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Arial View of Ellensburg