Former NBA All-Star, James Donaldson Promotes September is National Suicide Prevention Month
James Donaldson, a former NBA All-Star player and mental health advocate is reminding everyone that September is National Suicide Prevention Month
Suicide is a permanent solution for a temporary problem.... keep hanging in there and get help”ELLENSBURG, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Donaldson, a former NBA All-Star player and mental health awareness and suicide prevention advocate, is reminding everyone that September is National Suicide Prevention Month.
— James Donaldson
Donaldson, who battled through mental health challenges of his own a few years ago, now makes it a point to try to de-stigmatize mental health issues.
He's a published author and his latest publication is Celebrating Your Gift of Life: From The Verge of Suicide to a Life of Purpose and Joy
Order your own personally signed copy right here.
Follow his daily mental health awareness blog at www.standingabovethecrowd.com
Donaldson has stated that this is his "next chapter" of life and has the same passion and commitment that he showed with basketball.
Keep up with James and the work that he is doing with his foundation at Your Gift of Life Foundation
James Donaldson
Your Gift of Life Foundation
2069102520 ext.
jamesd@celebratingyourgiftoflife.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
James Sharing His Story of Beating Suicidal Ideations