Former NBA All-Star, James Donaldson Promotes September is National Suicide Prevention Month

About

Our foundation will give James a platform from which he can continue his advocacy. Scheduled professional speaking engagements around the United States is one of his main tasks, with the goal being to bring about awareness to various groups of students, student-athletes, athletic teams, businesses, and associations. Objectives: To Raise Awareness About Mental Health and Suicide Prevention To Raise Money to Contribute to Like-Minded and Like-Hearted Efforts To Provide Scholarships to Students of Color and International Students Going Into the Mental Health Field. And also for continuing education purposes as well. To Have James on an Ongoing Basis, Speaking About Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Issues

http://www.yourgiftoflife.org