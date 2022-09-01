Former NBA All-Star, James Donaldson Promotes September is National Suicide Prevention Month

Your Gift of Life Foundation Business Card Front Image

Your Gift of Life Foundation

Celebrating Your Gift of Life Book Cover

James Donaldson in suit and tie

James Donaldson

James Donaldson, a former NBA All-Star player and mental health advocate is reminding everyone that September is National Suicide Prevention Month

Suicide is a permanent solution for a temporary problem.... keep hanging in there and get help”
— James Donaldson
ELLENSBURG, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Donaldson, a former NBA All-Star player and mental health awareness and suicide prevention advocate, is reminding everyone that September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

Donaldson, who battled through mental health challenges of his own a few years ago, now makes it a point to try to de-stigmatize mental health issues.

He's a published author and his latest publication is Celebrating Your Gift of Life: From The Verge of Suicide to a Life of Purpose and Joy

Order your own personally signed copy right here.

Follow his daily mental health awareness blog at www.standingabovethecrowd.com

Donaldson has stated that this is his "next chapter" of life and has the same passion and commitment that he showed with basketball.

Keep up with James and the work that he is doing with his foundation at Your Gift of Life Foundation

James Donaldson
Your Gift of Life Foundation
2069102520 ext.
jamesd@celebratingyourgiftoflife.com
James Sharing His Story of Beating Suicidal Ideations

About

Our foundation will give James a platform from which he can continue his advocacy. Scheduled professional speaking engagements around the United States is one of his main tasks, with the goal being to bring about awareness to various groups of students, student-athletes, athletic teams, businesses, and associations. Objectives: To Raise Awareness About Mental Health and Suicide Prevention To Raise Money to Contribute to Like-Minded and Like-Hearted Efforts To Provide Scholarships to Students of Color and International Students Going Into the Mental Health Field. And also for continuing education purposes as well. To Have James on an Ongoing Basis, Speaking About Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Issues

http://www.yourgiftoflife.org

