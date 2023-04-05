Appranix Launches Global Partner Program with Zero Upfront Cost, Infrastructure Investment, and Operations Costs

Appranix, a leading provider of cloud application resilience solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its Global Partner Program
BOSTON, MA, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new program offers a unique opportunity for partners to expand their business offerings and increase profitability without any upfront costs, infrastructure investments, or operational expenses. With industry-best margins, the program is designed to enable partners to quickly and easily add hyperscale DRaaS or Ransomware Recovery-as-a-Service to their portfolio.
Appranix is a patented technology that provides a unique solution for hyperscale cloud customers to recover very complex distributed auto-scaled cloud application environments with no complex workflows and eliminates several layers of complexity. Partner operations teams can readily leverage on-demand hyperscale cloud infrastructure for hyperfast recoveries without having to recruit, train and manage a team of cloud architects and engineers. Appranix elevates the DRaaS game to the application-centric level with a single click recovery of complex cloud applications in any region at any point in time from the immutable Cloud Time Machine with Recovery-as-Code (RaC).
Unlike other DRaaS solutions, the Appranix Global Partner Program offers a truly turnkey solution that requires no upfront investment or operational costs. The program includes the SaaS platform with Go-to-market readiness sales toolkit allowing partners to focus on sales and customer service. Appranix also provides extensive training and support to ensure that partners have the knowledge and resources necessary to succeed.
"We're thrilled to launch our Global Partner Program and offer a unique opportunity for partners to add cloud-native DRaaS to their offerings," said Govind Rangasamy, CEO of Appranix. "With zero upfront cost, zero infrastructure investment, and zero operations cost, our partners can quickly and easily start offering DRaaS to their customers with industry-best margins. Our turnkey solution also ensures that partners can focus on sales and customer service, while we handle all of the technical details."
According to Amarjeet Singh Gill, President of Sales at Appranix, partners are already seeing the benefits of the new program. "We've received tremendous feedback from partners who are already using our Global Partner Program," said Singh. "They appreciate the fact that they can offer true business continuity for their hybrid multi-cloud customers without any upfront costs or operational expenses. With our turnkey solution, partners can focus on what they do best - sales and customer service - and leave the technical details to us. We're excited to see our partners grow their business and increase profitability with our DRaaS solution."
One partner already benefiting from the Appranix Global Partner Program is ScaleCapacity, a leading provider of IT infrastructure solutions. "We've had a great partnership with Appranix for launching cloud-native DRaaS for mid to large enterprise customers," said Sharad Parsana, Founder and CEO of ScaleCapacity. "The Global Partner Program is a game-changer for us, as it allows us to offer DRaaS without any upfront investment or operational costs. We're excited to continue our partnership with Appranix and provide our customers with the best DRaaS solution on the market."
About Appranix:
Appranix is a patented technology for cloud application resilience. With its turnkey SaaS solution, Appranix offers a unique opportunity for partners to add hyperscale DRaaS to their offerings without any upfront investment or operational costs. The company's mission is to deliver a cloud application resilience outcome that was not possible before for enterprises running on hybrid multi-cloud platforms.
