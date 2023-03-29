Marathon Oil Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

There were 2,800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,347 in the last 365 days.
HOUSTON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation MRO announced today it plans to issue its first quarter 2023 earnings release on Wednesday, May 3, after the close of U.S. financial markets.
The company will conduct a conference call via live webcast, on Thursday, May 4, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.
All the above information, including earnings releases and other investor-related material, can be accessed by visiting Marathon Oil's website at www.marathonoil.com
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil MRO is an independent oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company focused on four of the most competitive resource plays in the U.S. - Eagle Ford, Texas; the Bakken, North Dakota; the STACK and SCOOP in Oklahoma and the Permian in New Mexico, complemented by a world-class integrated gas business in Equatorial Guinea.
Our Framework for Success is founded in a strong balance sheet, ESG excellence and the competitive advantages of our multi-basin portfolio. For more information, please visit www.marathonoil.com
Media Relations Contact:
Karina Brooks: 713-296-2191
Investor Relations Contacts:
Guy Baber: 713 296-1892
John Reid: 713 296-4380
