Marathon Oil Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation MRO announced today it plans to issue its first quarter 2023 earnings release on Wednesday, May 3, after the close of U.S. financial markets.

The company will conduct a conference call via live webcast, on Thursday, May 4, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.

All the above information, including earnings releases and other investor-related material, can be accessed by visiting Marathon Oil's website at www.marathonoil.com

About Marathon Oil 
Marathon Oil MRO is an independent oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company focused on four of the most competitive resource plays in the U.S. - Eagle Ford, Texas; the Bakken, North Dakota; the STACK and SCOOP in Oklahoma and the Permian in New Mexico, complemented by a world-class integrated gas business in Equatorial Guinea. 

Our Framework for Success is founded in a strong balance sheet, ESG excellence and the competitive advantages of our multi-basin portfolio. For more information, please visit www.marathonoil.com  

Media Relations Contact: 
Karina Brooks: 713-296-2191 

Investor Relations Contacts: 
Guy Baber: 713 296-1892 
John Reid: 713 296-4380 

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-oil-schedules-first-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301785218.html

SOURCE Marathon Oil Corporation

