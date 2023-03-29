Auto2x releases Guide to Enter Car Metaverse: Top applications and technology trends for immersive experience

Auto2x publishes report on Car Metaverse applications, technology and players Blockchain and Web3 in Automotive, Auto2x

Auto2x identified new applications leveraging Metaverse, business models and innovative companies behind technologies such as XR, holography and connectivity.

Car-Metaverse can add value into cabin applications for safety and entertainment, remote operation and virtual development for immersive-reality experiences” — Auto2x

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto2x assesses that the expansion of Metaverse from gaming to vehicles creates new revenue pools

The new report, "Enter the Car-Metaverse: Trends and innovation for immersive Automotive applications", examines:

- New applications enabled by the progress of Car-Metaverse. We examine vehicle interior features, remote services and adjacent applications such as financial services.

- New business models in Automotive Metaverse: from expansion of automotive players into new verticals, to new entrants, and Metaverse-as-a-Service;

- Innovative companies behind core technologies, such as XR, holography, connectivity

Auto2x segments Automotive Metaverse applications into:

1) In-cabin applications and features

Social: embedded or integrated with social media

Safety: cabin sensing

Connected and Autonomous Driving: robotaxis

Information: real-time information, avatars, assistants

Entertainment: gaming

In-car e-commerce

Electrification

2) Remote or tele-operation

Emergency services

Remote operation of vehicles

Virtual development

3) Remote experiences: e.g. , Dealership services: Virtual showroom, Financial services

Car-Metaverse enables in-cabin, remote and virtual development features for immersive-reality experiences. Carmakers are embracing XR (extended reality with VR or AR) and expirement with Metaverse applications.

From June 2022, selected Audi models which integrate holoride's VR glasses can access games, films, and other interactive content.

In Jan’23, BMW debuted "i Vision Dee," a metaverse car that symbolizes the brand's vision of digital mobility in the future.

In Jan'23, Skoda unveiled a virtual way for audiences to explore Škoda with the Škodaverse.

In Jan'23. Mercedes-Benz submitted trademark applications for its vehicle line-up to future-proof its expansion to the metaverse.

Mercedes-Benz is also using the Nvidia Omniverse platform to design and plan manufacturing and assembly facilities.

At the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, Nissan unveiled VR passengers to keep drivers company in autonomous cars during long journeys.

Volkswagen and Microsoft collaborate to use HoloLens 2 mixed reality headset in a moving vehicle to improve user experience

“A virtual trip to the Škodaverse allows fans and visitors to learn more about our brand and establish an even stronger bond with it. By joining the Metaverse, we are taking a proactive approach towards new technologies to remain innovative and maximise our appeal to a younger customer demographic – in line with our Next Level – Škoda Strategy 2030.” Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing

Apart from carmakers, start-ups are launching car services.

holoride, a German spin-off from Audi, offers aftermarket and retrofit VR that syncs with vehicle movements to provide immersive in-car gaiming.

WayRay, a company specializing in holography and AR, unveiled a "concenpt car designed around True AR™ technology and a new ride-hailing business model".

Taiwanese start-up Mindtronic AI unveiled its biometric sensing technology with a Meta-service ecosystem for the future of mobility.

“We took relevant data points like location, speed, steering, acceleration and braking – and matched these with artificial environments. By doing so, we not only created a perfectly motion-synchronized journey through virtual worlds, but something radically new that entertains backseat passengers in an unseen way,” says Nils Wollny, co-founder and CEO of holoride.

XR investment is gaining traction

Investment bank Goldman Sachs predicts that the Metaverse is a $8 trillion opportunity, across automotive, gaming, eduction, retail, work, media and other industrties. The market size for XR alone, a core technological enabler, is expected to grow from $16 billion in 2021 to $45B in 2026.

Venture capital investments made into VR/AR start- ups in 2021 amounted to $3.9 billion, according to a report by McKinsey.

Metaverse technologies still face technological challenges

Cost and integration of XR, advancements in spacial computing and holography and ubiquitous connectivity without latency are some of the key technological challenges metaverse faces.

Spatial computing interprets physical space and introduces virtual 3-D objects, allowing users to interact with environments that feature virtual elements. XR either blends reality (AR-Augmented Reality) or replaces it (VR-Virtual Reality). Today, XR headsets for consumer electronics suffer from limited battery life, weight, and ergonomics. Finally, as the adoption of 5G rises, it will enable lower latency and better accuracy.

Table of Contents

1) Innovative applications and services in Car-Metaverse

In-cabin applications and features

Social: embedded or integrated with social media,

Safety: Enhanced situational awareness, cabin sensing, training

Connected and Autonomous Driving: robotaxis

Information: real-time information, avatars, assistants

Entertainment: gaming

In-car e-commerce

Electrification

Remote or tele-operation

Emergency services

Remote operation of vehicles

Virtual development

Financial services

2) Key technological building blocks

XR,

Holography

Computing

UX-UI

Connectivity

3) Regulation, policy and standards

Data

Cyber security

Standards

Consumer needs and sentiment

4) Evolving player ecosystem

