FEMA Teams Meeting with Survivors in Mississippi

PEARL, Miss.FEMA is meeting survivors where they are to help jumpstart their recovery from the March 24-25 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes. FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are going door-to-door in neighborhoods throughout Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties to help residents who want to apply for FEMA.

Using mobile technology, DSA personnel can help survivors complete their disaster assistance applications, update an existing FEMA application, and answer questions about federal assistance.

DSA teams wear FEMA attire and have federal photo identification badges. There is no charge for service.

It is not necessary to wait for a visit from DSA to apply for assistance. Survivors can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app  or call 800-621-3362, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time seven days a week. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. You can also watch an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA by clicking this hyperlink: youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

For more information on Mississippi’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4697. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

 

