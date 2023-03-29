Manchin Welcomes IRA Mandated Lease Sale 259

Washington, DC — Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, welcomed the Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Lease Sale 259 that offered approximately 13,600 blocks on 73.3 million acres on the Outer Continental Shelf. Chairman Manchin’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) mandated Lease Sale 259, which the Administration had previously cancelled, take place by March 31, 2023. Chairman Manchin’s provision mandating the sale resulted in over $263 million in high bids and 313 high bids, both of which are the largest of any sale under the current five-year leasing program.

“I am glad to see the Administration carrying out this mandated Gulf oil and gas lease sale that I included in the Inflation Reduction Act. This record lease sale is further evidence that the IRA is holding this administration’s feet to the fire to continue the fossil fuel production we need. The federal government is charged with ensuring that the United States is responsibly developing and utilizing all of our energy resources, and to do that it’s critical that we get our federal leasing programs back on track. As the superpower of the world, it is vital that we have a reliable, domestic energy supply chain that enhances our energy security, reduces our reliance on foreign nations and helps our friends and allies. We don’t have to choose between energy security and the environment — our offshore production is among the cleanest in the world, and continuing to support this production will ensure America continues to be a global energy leader,” said Chairman Manchin.