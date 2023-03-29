Elliott Roofing is the First Certified Installer in OKC for Tesla Solar Roofs

Tesla Solar Roofs can create clean, green and free energy independent of your city's electricity grid, and Elliott Roofing is the first and only certified Solar Roof installer in Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If you've been looking for a way to generate more green energy for your home and to live more energy-independent, local roofing contractor Elliott Roofing has the answer: Tesla Solar Roofs.

While Elliott Roofing has been serving the Oklahoma City metro since 1981, the company has always prided itself on looking to the future of its industry. While that typically means more efficient methods to make your roof watertight or better materials to protect your home from hail and high winds, today, it also means harnessing the sun to generate inexpensive and environmentally-friendly energy for your home.

"We're so proud to be the first and only roofing contractor certified to install Tesla Solar Roofs," said Matt Case, who, along with his wife Holly, co-owns and manages Elliott Roofing. "We believe strongly in the technology, and it is the main reason we consider Elliott the past, present, and future of roofing."Harnessing solar energy may conjure images of solar panels bolted on top of your existing roof, but the Tesla Solar Roof innovates from there. The Solar Roof integrates into the roofing materials, which means an end to bulky solar panels tacked onto roofs.

The Solar Roof tiles are sleek, aesthetically impressive, and incredibly tough. The solar-producing glass tiles can withstand a 1 ¾-inch steel ball dropped from 20 feet and have a Class A fire-resistance rating."There's a reason the Tesla Solar Roof comes with a 25-year guarantee," Case said. "It's built for anything, even most of Oklahoma's extreme weather."You can further your energy independence by combining the Solar Roof with the Tesla Powerwall. Powerwall is a home energy storage system that replaces traditional gas generators with rechargeable battery cells, providing round-the-clock backup protection during nighttime or an outage.

Combining a Tesla Solar Roof with a Powerwall further reduces reliance on utility power, supplies a backup power source for your home, and allows constant system management through mobile monitoring from anywhere you have internet access. The Powerwall system comes with its own 10-year warranty.Elliott Roofing has already been the first to install a Solar Roof in Tulsa and Oklahoma County.

If you're interested in saving on your energy bill, shrinking your carbon footprint, and living more independently from the energy grid, call Elliott Roofing for an estimate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For Oklahoma City and the surrounding area, call 405-789-4646; for Tulsa and the surrounding area, call 918-524-4646.

