CELEB DIVORCE ATTORNEY LAUNCHES HIGHLY INFORMATIONAL VIDEO PODCAST

TheHourGLASSpodcast Gains Popularity in Second Season; Offers Sponsorships
It's very gratifying to offer a highly informational podcast that helps people find productive ways to move through and move on after divorce," says Glass. "Our guests are experts in their fields.”
— David J. Glass
SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- David J. Glass, a Certified Family Law Specialist, author and former psychologist, has successfully launched the second season of his acclaimed video podcast, TheHourGLASSpodcast: Where Family Law and Psychology Intersect with positive feedback and escalating viewership. His show is based on his book Moving On: Redesigning Your Emotional, Financial and Social Life after Divorce, according to Glass.
Launched in mid-October 2022 on Glass’s YouTube channel, Apple, Spotify and Anchor, energetic and inquisitive Host Glass has interviewed divorce and breakup experts—36 interviews thus far—all of who have offered advice on a number of divorce and breakup topics. Glass kicked off the first episode with a psychologist—a specialist in how to deal with the grief that typically accompanies a breakup. He has since gone on to interview others—all experts in their respective fields. Topics such as how to redecorate your house, how to vent your anger, how to start dating, how to handle custody challenges, how to find refuge from domestic violence, commit to rehab, get help for life-ending ideation, where to move/live, how to meditate, how to sort out finances, and how to plan for a financial future, are all episodes that have been much appreciated by viewers. Glass even interviewed renowned family law court judge Isabel Cohen (ret.).
Thus far in Season Two, Glass has tackled narcissism, gaslighting, and the advent of new age divorce strategies and programs. Glass even offers episodes with a lighter touch, like his interview with the authors of “The Divorce Party Handbook,” and “101 Uses for My Ex-Wife’s Wedding Dress.”
"It's very gratifying to offer a highly informational podcast that helps people find productive ways to move through and move on after divorce," says Glass. "Our guests are the best in their respective fields."
To learn more about the show, visit www.thehourglasspodcast.com. All episodes are posted on the website. Viewers may also visit YouTube, Apple, Anchor and Spotify to watch upcoming episodes and catch those that have run. The show airs each Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
Glass has received many honors for his work over the years and has been featured on the cover of “Super Lawyers” twice as well as being named a top Los Angeles lawyer for many years. Glass was lauded for his work on the Kelly Rutherford legal child custody matter in its early stages. In addition to Rutherford, Glass has also represented Mariel Hemmingway, Larisa Pippen, the wife of Bam Margera, and “Top Model” and “Miami Housewife” Joanna Kruppa, to name but a few.
Media savvy, Glass is a regular legal analyst for “Good Morning America,” and ABC News Live and has also appeared on other newscasts including NBC’s Extra, Good Day L.A. and World Turkish News. He has been quoted in Yahoo!, Associated Press, People magazine, Foxnews.com, Variety.com, and TheWrap, His radio appearances national include WTYM, StarCom Radio, KKOB, WSLM, MWC include WTYM, StarCom Radio, KKOB, WSLM, MWC radio, Forever Media, Free America’s “Vegas Never Sleeps,” and KABC Radio’s Real Estate Zone, and Dr. Mark Goulston’s popular “WakeUp Call” podcast, to name but a few. Not long ago, Glass became a “go-to” source on the Britney Spears and Amanda Bynes conservatorships appearing on AP television and ABC News to break down the intricacies of those complicated legal issues. Glass also has appeared in the NY Daily News, Variety, Reader’s Digest, FinancialTimes.com, Hollywood Life.com, Urbo, Bustle, E! News.com, Entertainment Tonight, Extra TV, The Blast, Digital Wire, OK magazine, Total Pro Sports, Female First, MSN, Miami Herald, Daily Mail, Nokia News, Screen Rant, Us Weekly, Page Six, Radar Online, OK magazine, Extra TV, and Bailer Alert. He also has written for or been further quoted in Romper.com, BuzzFeed, YourTango.com, Dow Jones Moneyish, FoxBusiness.com, Livestrong, SynchronyBank.com, and the Huffington Post. He is a regular contributor to Hitched.com, DivorcedMoms.com and Divorce Magazine. He also is featured on YouTube regularly commenting on celebrity divorce and related cases. He is also known for his philanthropic work, and in September 2023, was named once again California’s Southland Chair for the Alzheimer’s Association.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.