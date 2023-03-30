RMI Emergency Services Merges Under Moffitt Services to Form Moffitt Site Services

Moffitt Services Offers Comprehensive Site Services Including Roll-off Dumpster Rentals, Portable Toilets, Vacuum Trucks, Potable and much more.
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RMI Emergency Services, a leading provider of emergency response and environmental services, has announced its merger under Moffitt Services, a trusted name in the Fuel Distribution Industry, with products like bulk fuel, lubricants, fuel tank rentals and much more. The new company, Moffitt Site Services - Total Site Solutions, will offer a comprehensive range of services to meet the needs of customers across a wide range of industries.
With the merger, Moffitt Site Services - Total Site Solutions will be able to provide Roll-off Dumpster Rentals, Portable Toilets, Vacuum Trucks, Potable and Non Potable Water, and Temporary Fencing services to its customers. The company will also continue to offer the same high-quality emergency response and environmental services that RMI Emergency Services has become known for.
"We are excited to merge under Moffitt Services to create Moffitt Site Services - Total Site Solutions," said Peyton Hughes, Controller at RMI Emergency Services. "This merger will allow us to expand our service offerings and provide our customers with even more comprehensive solutions to their site needs."
Moffitt Site Services - Total Site Solutions will continue to provide the same level of commitment and dedication to its customers as both RMI Emergency Services and Moffitt Services have done in the past. The company will be led by a team of experienced industry professionals who are committed to providing the best possible service to their customers.
"We are thrilled to join forces with RMI Emergency Services and create Moffitt Site Services - Total Site Solutions," said Rusty Moffitt, Owner of Moffitt Services. "Together, we will be able to offer a complete range of site solutions that will meet the needs of our customers in a variety of industries."
With its extensive range of services and experienced team, Moffitt Site Services - Total Site Solutions is poised to become a leader in the site services industry. The company is committed to providing its customers with the highest level of service and support, and looks forward to serving the needs of businesses across the region.
For more information about Moffitt Site Services - Total Site Solutions and its range of services, please visit www.moffittservices.com.
