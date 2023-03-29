Open Mic Poetry Recitation at EMU

Within the scope of 21 March World Poetry Day and 27 March World Theatre Day and, with the collaborations of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Theatre Society operating under EMU Social and Cultural Activities Directorate and Özgür Sanat Theatre and Culture Association, “Open Mic Poetry Recitation” event was held on Monday, 27 March 2023 at 19:00 at EMU Activity Hall. Cypriot poets and students attended the event which featured the unifying power of art.

Statements Were Read

The event commenced with the World Theatre Day statement prepared by EMU Theatre Society Chair Beyza Çelik. Then, continued with statement of Özgür Sanat Theatre and Culture Association Director Meryem Uygar and, International Theatre Institution member, Egyptian theatre and cinema artist Samiha Ayoub’s statement read by EMU Theatre Society member Cansın Buldu.

Poetry Recitation from Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu

Delivering the opening speech of the event, EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu stated that as a state university, EMU continues to support art and artists through its mission of serving the society, which it has always prioritized. Stating that she learned art and artist from her valuable teachers Zübeyde Giritli and Mehmet Ulubatlı, Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu thanked her teachers. Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu recited the poem “Magic” by poet Erdoğan Alkan in the event.

Cypriot Poets Performed Their Works

After the opening speeches, Cypriot poets Arif Albayrak, Bedia Balses, Dervişe Güneyyeli Kutlu, Dolgun Dalgıçoğlu, Fatma Akilhoca and Umut Ayman performed their own poems and poems they liked to the participants. The event continued with dance performance by EMU Theatre Society and theatrical poetry recitals by members of the association and society. At the end of the event, the participants had the can to perform their poems during an open mic session.