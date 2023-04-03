Superior Pool Spa & Leisure Ltd. teams up with PoolPal™ Corp. to bring cutting-edge solutions to commercial pools

PoolPal Corp. leads commercial pool hyperautomation
Superior Pool Spa & Leisure Ltd.
Superior Pool Spa & Leisure Ltd. partners with PoolPal™ Corp. to deliver cutting-edge tech to commercial pools, enhancing CX & revolutionizing the industry
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Superior Pool Spa & Leisure Ltd. (Superior Pool) a 50-year-old commercial swimming pool company based out of Toronto, ON, has partnered with high-tech Toronto-based start-ups operating within the multi-unit residential building ecosystem.
To name a few, Amenitybooking.ca. A Toronto-based tech company that has designed, developed, implemented and deployed various smart amenity-focused platform solutions in the Canadian market.
CondoMinions Corp., a boutique-style-operation construction and renovation company in Toronto, ON, which employs its own high-calibre technicians. This is unique in the current market, as crowd-sourcing and subcontracting have become a ‘thing.’ CondoMinions focuses on small repair and rehab projects in and around the building envelope but specializes in larger, more intricate commercial swimming pool renovations, remodelling, resurfacing, repairs and reconstruction. Its President is no one other than Mrs. Farnaz Ghafouri, one of the most prominent female figures in commercial swimming construction and renovation management in Southern Ontario.
As the company continues to grow and expand its operations, Superior Pool remains dedicated to delivering exceptional service to its customers. The company's use of technology and industry expertise has positioned it as a leader in the industry.
PoolPal™ is the maker of CICS™, PoolPal™ CX, SCMC™, RoboArm™ and RoboGuard™. All of which are smart-AI-driven modular cloud-based hardware solutions that enable the commercial swimming pool stakeholders and pool operators to hyperautomate the maintenance, operations, and handling of regulatory tasks. The hyper-optimization of the processes in the pool operations will allow the facilities to save a considerable amount of energy, collect verified and validated data, predict failures, plan budgets and repairs/maintenance and free up the time of the workforce to focus on other more pressing facility tasks.
PoolPal™ and Superior Pool aim to change the future of commercial pool operations and focus on delivering a high-quality experience to the end-users, blend ESG methodologies in the pool operations and comply with the Canadian Energy Act, Bill 153, O. Reg. 494/17 and drive the future of smart commercial pool operations.
