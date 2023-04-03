Aquatics AI Services Inc. acquires Toronto-based 50-year-old industry leader commercial swimming pool service company

Aquatics AI Services Inc. will run the new acquisition with its management team and will begin operating as Superior Pool Spa & Leisure Ltd. as of April 1, 2023
This acquisition will allow AAIS to better serve its customers in the GTA and represent a reputation that was once a reputable and staple name in the commercial pool industry in Toronto.”
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aquatics AI Services Inc. (AAIS), Canada’s fastest-growing technology-based commercial swimming pool and spa service and management company, announces its acquisition of Toronto-based company Superior Pool Spa & Leisure Ltd., established in 1973. The addition of Superior Pool Spa & Leisure is a strategic move that will help accelerate the new era of swimming pool and spa management provided by Aquatics AI Services Inc and its growing technology.
Aquatics AI Services Inc. (AAIS), which was incorporated in 2020, has quickly established itself as a leader in the commercial swimming pool service industry, thanks to its innovative use of technology to enhance its conventional multi-unit residential building (MURB) and Class A swimming pool service offerings. The company's advanced AIIOT capabilities provide customers with unmatched efficiency and reliability in their pool maintenance, equipment health, repair, lifeguard services and renovation services.
"We're thrilled to announce this acquisition as it further solidifies our position as a leader in the commercial swimming pool service industry," said Nabil Amini, President & COO of AAIS "The addition of this established Toronto-based company will enable us to expand our reach and enhance our service offerings, delivering even greater value to our customers across Ontario, even Canada."
The integration of AAIS’ systems and technologies will streamline operations, improve service delivery and quality, and ensure a seamless customer
experience.
As the demand for reliability sensors and technology-driven quality commercial Class A & Class B pool service continues to grow, AAIS remains committed to providing the best possible service to its customers. The company's investment in technology and industry expertise has helped it establish a reputation as a trusted partner for commercial pool owners and operators across Ontario.
“This acquisition means a lot to my team and me. This will allow AAIS to deploy much more modernized operational practices in a broadened customer base.” Amini says. “Additionally, our partnership with PoolPal™ Corp. enables the customers and us to explore and employ various unique and high-tech solutions in the amenity and swimming pool spaces. We aim to drive operational efficiency, reduce ineffective maintenance and redundant tasks, proactively comply with regulations and safety requirements, establish a close-loop customer, amenity member and bather care and drive ESG objectives for the stakeholders. Focusing on bringing back the things that have been missing from conventional commercial pool operations,” he emphasizes.
In another exciting development, AAIS is pleased to announce that it will operate as and change its brand and logo to Superior Pool Spa & Leisure Ltd., effective April 1, 2023. The move is part of AAIS's ongoing expansion efforts that will allow the company to better serve its customers in the Greater Toronto
Area and represent a reputation that was once a reputable and staple name in the commercial pool industry in Toronto.
Superior Pool Spa & Leisure Ltd. has been a trusted name in the pool industry for over 50 years. AAIS’ acquisition of Superior Pool Spa & Leisure Ltd. will allow the company to tap into the expertise and experience of Superior's seasoned team of professionals, who will be equipped with more enhanced knowledge of advanced technology to continue to work alongside AAIS’ existing staff to deliver the best possible service to customers.
