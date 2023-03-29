Prime Minister strengthens partnerships for a more democratic future at second Summit for Democracy

There were 2,803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,255 in the last 365 days.
CANADA, March 29 - Democracy is facing unprecedented challenges around the world. Since the first Summit for Democracy, in December 2021, we have witnessed Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine – one of the greatest threats to democracy of our time – and rising authoritarianism, foreign interference, and increased polarization. But what we have also seen since the last Summit is the collective resolve of the democratic world to come together to protect our shared values and build a better future.
The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today reaffirmed our unwavering commitment to building strong democracies and resilient institutions at the second Summit for Democracy, which was co-hosted by the United States of America, Costa Rica, the Netherlands, Republic of Korea, and Zambia.
Strong democracies do not happen by accident, and they do not continue without effort. Today, Prime Minister Trudeau announced over $50 million for initiatives that promote and protect democracy at home and abroad.
Upholding human rights is a fundamental part of democracy. That is why this funding includes over $28 million to support the human rights of marginalized communities – particularly women, girls, 2SLGBTQI+ persons, Indigenous Peoples, and religious minorities – by improving inclusion and representation in democratic processes, including in the digital space.
During the Summit, Prime Minister Trudeau highlighted Canada’s achievements and significant progress on our 35 domestic and international commitments from last Summit to advance democracy, counter authoritarianism and corruption, and protect human rights both at home and abroad.
Canada has completed many of these commitments, including:
We remain focused on ongoing commitments from engaging youth and leading the G7 Rapid Response Mechanism which fights misinformation and disinformation, to supporting media freedom and advancing responsible business conduct for Canadian companies operating abroad.
Canada’s commitment to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law is unwavering. We will continue to take action, at home and abroad, to promote and protect these fundamental principles.
“Today, we joined our international partners in reaffirming our commitment to strengthening democracy. The democracies we are a part of didn’t happen by accident, and they won’t endure without effort. But by continuing to work together, and continuing to show people that their institutions can deliver for them, we can strengthen democracies around the world and create a more prosperous and peaceful world for everyone.”