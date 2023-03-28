Submit Release
CNIC Hosts Spouse Engagement Sessions at Navy Installations

Feedback collected through the engagements will be used to recommend legislation, policy, program, and/or processes that improve the quality of life of Sailors and their families.

Conducting the engagements will be professionals from the command’s Fleet and Family Support Program (FFSP), which support individual and family readiness through a full array of programs and resources that help Navy families be resilient, well-informed, and adaptable to the Navy environment.

“Our mission is to support our warfighters and families and to ensure we successfully do so, we need to hear directly from them on how we can do better,” said Ebonie Powe, family employment readiness program analyst at CNIC. “Spouses from all Service branches are also welcome.”

Spouse engagement sessions will be held:

  • March 27-31: Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Naval Station Everett, and Naval Base Kitsap
  • May 4-12: Naval Base Guam, Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, Commander Fleet Activities Okinawa
  • May 9-11: Naval Weapon Station Earl
  • May 22-26: Naval Air Facility El Centro, Naval Air Station Fallon, Naval Air Station China Lake
  • June 12-16: Naval Air Station Key West, Naval Air Station New Orleans, Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport
  • Aug. 12-20: Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

Spouse engagement sessions are conducted in compliance with DoDI 1342.22, Military Family Readiness, which mandates a triennial assessment of military family needs, and in alignment with guidance provided by the Chief of Naval Operations in the Navy Family Framework.

For more information on your installation’s spouse engagement sessions, contact your Fleet and Family Support Center. Visit: FFSC Directory (navy.mil)

