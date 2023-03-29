HTCIA Announces Keynote Speakers for 2023 Annual International Conference & Expo

The in-person event features two industry-renowned keynote speakers:
Heather Mahalik – Day 1 Keynote
Mahalik is the Senior Director of Digital Intelligence at Cellebrite. At the SANS Institute, Heather is the DFIR Curriculum Lead, fellow instructor, as well as the author & the course lead for FOR585: Smartphone Forensic Analysis In-Depth. She also maintains SmarterForensics.com, where she blogs and hosts work from the digital forensics community and is the co-author of Practical Mobile Forensics (1st and 2nd editions) from Pack't Publishing. Mahalik has worked on high-stress and high-profile cases, investigating everything from child exploitation to Osama bin Laden's media, and has helped law enforcement, eDiscovery firms, and the federal government extract and manually decode artifacts used in solving investigations around the world. She began working in digital forensics in 2002 and has been passionate about mobile forensics since 2010 - there's hardly a device or platform she hasn't researched or examined or a commercial tool she hasn't used.
David Cowen – Day 2 Keynote
Cowen is a vice president in CRA’s Forensic Services Practice based in Plano, Texas. He brings more than 25 years of digital forensics, information security, and cyber incident response experience – helping clients identify and protect their most valuable information and responding to allegations of trade secret theft and cyber incidents. Cowen has experience testifying since 2002 on behalf of plaintiffs and defendants on theft of trade secret cases and on a range of other digital forensic subjects. He has also led and worked major incident responses investigations. At his prior firm he led the response to one of most consequential cyber breaches in history, which resulted in sanctions being imposed by the U.S. government on foreign intelligence officials. Cowen has authored five books and is a lead author of the SANS FOR509: Enterprise Cloud Forensics class. He is also the host of The Forensic Lunch podcast and live YouTube show.
“Following last year’s knowledge-packaged event, we’re pleased to announce yet another line up of esteemed keynotes to lead the 2023 conference,” said Warren G. Kruse II, HTCIA International President. “As a long-running and highly acclaimed event, the conference stands as one of the hallmarks of HTCIA’s many benefits for members and attendees. The entire executive committee would like to thank Micro Focus, 2023’s top conference sponsor.”
About HTCIA
Founded in 1986, the High Technology Crime Investigation Association provides its global members with education and collaboration for the prevention and investigation of high-tech crimes. Holding ongoing seminars, summits and conferences each year, HTCIA is a registered 501(c)(3) not-for-profit with chapters worldwide. Visit www.htcia.org.
Press:
Matthew Zintel
Zintel PR
matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com
David Ehrlich
HTCIA
+1 978-364-5111
contact@htcia.org
