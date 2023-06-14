Kroll Digital Forensics Expert to Serve as Closing Keynote Speaker for 2023 HTCIA International Conference & Expo
WESTFORD, MA, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTCIA today announced that Devon Ackerman, Global Digital Forensic and Incident Response Leader for Kroll’s Cyber Risk practice, is scheduled to deliver the closing keynote at this year’s HTCIA International Conference & Expo.
The long-running event takes place September 19-21 at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel. Ackerman’s keynote, titled “2023 Cyber Threats, Trends & Tactics,” is slated for 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20. Ackerman will share the most recent trends Kroll has seen in attacker behavior, including the initial access vectors that actors are using, the most targeted industry sectors, as well as some of the top attacks seen today. He will also share the clear and distinct stages that Kroll has mapped for common attacker behavior, processes and intrusion steps.
As a hands-on digital forensic and incident response investigator, Ackerman is engaged by clients and law firms globally to consult on matters ranging from corporate espionage to network intrusions to ransomware to data breaches. He draws extensive experience in the investigation and remediation of cyber-related threats, trends and tactics from his prior career with the FBI, but also from involvement in Kroll's vast number of annual investigations. Ackerman founded and manages AboutDFIR.com, one of the internet's leading Digital Forensic and Incident Response repositories of related knowledge and information sharing.
“We’re extremely pleased to welcome Devon as the closing keynote presenter at HTCIA’s International Conference & Expo that features some of the foremost experts in our field,” said Warren G. Kruse II, HTCIA International President. “Devon brings a wealth of knowledge, and his upcoming keynote serves as a great way to wrap up the final day of sessions in Phoenix.”
Event registration is available at https://www.htcia.org/2023-international-conference-and-expo.
About HTCIA
Founded in 1986, the High Technology Crime Investigation Association provides its global members with education and collaboration for the prevention and investigation of high-tech crimes. Holding ongoing seminars, summits and conferences each year, HTCIA is a registered 501(c)(3) not-for-profit with chapters worldwide. Visit www.htcia.org.
David Ehrlich
